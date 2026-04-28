Influential Women Spotlights Kristin Paul: Founder and Publisher of Purple Ribbon Publishing, LLC

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Literary and Advocacy Work Through Award-Winning Writing, Publishing Leadership, and Survivor-Focused StorytellingKristin Paul is an award-winning author, publisher, and advocate whose work bridges literature, education, and social impact. Writing under the pen name Katelin Maloney, Kristin has built a body of work rooted in personal experience, professional expertise, and a commitment to amplifying voices affected by domestic and dating violence.Her award-winning debut novel, Drowning (2015), draws from her own experience as a domestic violence survivor and offers a powerful, emotionally grounded narrative that brings awareness to the realities of abuse. The book has been widely recognized for its authenticity and impact, and Kristin is currently developing its sequel, Deception, which continues her exploration of trauma, recovery, and resilience while further shedding light on the complexities of abusive relationships. Deception will be published on August 1st, 2026.Beyond her writing, Kristin is the Founder and Publisher of Purple Ribbon Publishing, LLC, a platform dedicated to elevating authors whose work addresses critical social issues. Through her publishing company, she supports writers seeking to share meaningful stories that might otherwise go unheard, reinforcing her belief in the power of storytelling as a tool for advocacy and change.Before her literary career, Kristin established a strong professional foundation in finance and education. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Arts in Finance and has worked as a stockbroker, investment executive, and college professor teaching economics and finance. This unique blend of experience informs her nonfiction work, including Freeing Yourself Financially: A Woman’s Guide to Rebuilding Her Finances After Divorce, which reflects her focus on empowerment through financial literacy and independence.In addition to her writing and publishing work, Kristin is an active mentor and speaker, engaging with colleges, sororities, women’s organizations, and community groups. She is also involved with initiatives such as the Betty Griffin Center, supporting efforts to assist survivors of domestic abuse. Her presentations emphasize awareness, healing, and the importance of recognizing abuse across all demographics.Kristin encourages aspiring writers, particularly young women, to begin their creative journeys without fear of imperfection. Her advice is straightforward: start writing, focus on capturing ideas first, and refine through consistent practice, feedback, and learning. She emphasizes persistence as the foundation for meaningful creative work.Central to Kristin’s mission are the values of empathy, awareness, and inclusivity. Her work intentionally addresses the realities of healthy, unhealthy, and abusive relationships in ways that resonate across gender and social backgrounds. She has spoken to audiences of over 200 university students, where she has been acknowledged for recognizing that domestic violence affects individuals of all genders, including men, an often overlooked perspective in public discourse.Driven by a philosophy of transforming personal hardship into purpose, Kristin Paul continues to inspire through her writing, publishing initiatives, and advocacy efforts. Her contributions to literature and social awareness reflect a growing commitment to empowering survivors and fostering more informed, compassionate communities.Learn More about Kristin Paul:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/kristin-paul or through her website, https://www.purpleribbonpublishing.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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