Kertos and Axipro Partner to Expand Integrated Compliance and Cybersecurity Support in the European Market

Kertos and Axipro partnership announcement

Strategic agreement combines Kertos’ compliance automation with Axipro’s implementation expertise to help organizations respond to rising regulatory demands

Our partnership with Kertos gives our clients in the DACH region access to a powerful data privacy and compliance platform, backed by Axipro’s hands-on expertise.” — Aly Hayat, CEO - Axipro

MUNICH, BY, GERMANY, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kertos, the European compliance automation platform for information security and data protection, has entered into a strategic partnership with Axipro, a consulting and implementation company specializing in cybersecurity and regulatory frameworks.The partnership, which came into effect on April 1, 2026, brings together Kertos’ software capabilities and Axipro’s implementation and consulting expertise in a joint offering designed to help organizations manage compliance requirements more efficiently and with greater continuity.Under the agreement, Axipro will act as an implementation partner for Kertos. Customers will be able to purchase Kertos software through Axipro, alongside implementation support , consulting services and broader compliance service packages. The aim is to provide organizations with a more joined-up approach to compliance readiness, risk management, and long-term growth.The partnership comes at a time of increasing regulatory and operational pressure for companies across Europe. Expanding requirements under frameworks such as GDPR, NIS2 , EU AI ACT, and DORA, combined with rising expectations around security and accountability, are prompting organizations to seek more integrated and scalable solutions rather than relying on disconnected tools or isolated advisory support.By combining their respective capabilities, Kertos and Axipro aim to offer customers a more streamlined experience, fewer interfaces, stronger alignment between software and implementation, and access to combined expertise in compliance, cybersecurity and regulatory execution. The two companies say the collaboration is intended to help customers reduce complexity, improve efficiency, and make better-informed decisions in a fast-changing regulatory environment.Emphasizing the importance of this strategic partnership, Dr. Kilian Schmidt, CEO of Kertos mentioned: “Our ambition at Kertos is to build the leading compliance automation platform in the market. One that doesn’t just simplify compliance, but fundamentally redefines how companies achieve and maintain it. Strategic partnerships like the one with Axipro are a key part of that journey. By working closely with experienced compliance experts, we gain invaluable real-world insights that directly shape and accelerate our product development. Together, we’re combining powerful automation with deep expertise to deliver faster, smarter, and more reliable compliance outcomes for businesses across the European Market.”Both companies said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to addressing regulatory and audit challenges in a more comprehensive way. By combining automation with hands-on implementation support, the collaboration is intended to deliver a more practical and future-oriented compliance model for organizations operating under growing scrutiny.Aly Hayat, CEO of Axipro, commented on the partnership by saying: “Compliance is only as strong as the tools and partners behind it. Our partnership with Kertos gives our clients in the DACH region access to a powerful data privacy and compliance platform, backed by Axipro’s hands-on expertise. Together, we make achieving and maintaining compliance seamless, faster, and more predictable for the businesses that need it most.”The companies said the partnership also marks a broader step toward building an ecosystem that can help organizations navigate regulatory complexity with greater confidence. It is expected to create a foundation for deeper collaboration and continued development in response to evolving customer and market needs.KertosKertos is a compliance automation platform that helps companies operating in Europe meet and maintain compliance requirements for frameworks such as ISO 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, NIS2, and many others. By automating evidence collection, control management, vendor management, and audit preparation, Kertos enables organizations to build and maintain robust information security and data protection programs without the manual overhead of traditional compliance approaches. Kertos serves B2B companies looking to accelerate their certification journey and establish continuous compliance as a competitive advantage. Learn more about Kertos at kertos.io.AxiproAxipro is a cybersecurity and compliance consulting firm helping high-growth companies achieve and maintain regulatory certifications across 20+ frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and NIST. Services span penetration testing, internal audit, and end-to-end support, whether companies are pursuing their first certification or maintaining existing ones. With offices in the UK, the USA, and Bahrain, Axipro serves organizations globally. Learn more at axipro.co.

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