Renogy Strengthens Strategic Partnership with Supercheap Auto to Expand Off-Grid Energy Solutions Across Australia

Renogy x Supercheap Auto_2026 Wildcard

Renogy and Supercheap Auto are deepening their partnership to deliver reliable mobile energy solutions that better support Australia’s growing outdoor lifestyle

By working closely with Supercheap Auto’s retail and trade network, we are helping to create a more connected and accessible energy system for mobile living and off-grid applications across Australia.” — Henry Hu, Head of Oceania at Renogy

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renogy has announced a major expansion of its partnership with Supercheap Auto (SCA), strengthening collaboration across retail and trade channels to make off-grid energy solutions more accessible to Australians. This upgraded partnership underscores Renogy’s evolving role, positioning the company as a trusted off-grid energy solutions partner within SCA’s nationwide network.The announcement follows a recent visit to Renogy’s manufacturing and R&D facilities, where both parties explored the growing potential of off-grid power in Australia. During the discussions, they recognized not only the value of reliable energy solutions but also the importance of educating users on system design, installation, and effective use.“This partnership is about more than visibility; it’s about capability,” said Henry Hu, Head of Oceania at Renogy. “By working closely with Supercheap Auto’s retail and trade network, we are helping to create a more connected and accessible energy system for mobile living and off-grid applications across Australia.”Product Rollout for 2026As part of the partnership, a new lineup of Renogy products will be introduced across the SCA network from Q2 2026. The initial range spans power generation, vehicle integration, and essential off-grid utility, categorized into two distinct ranges:The Everyday Range: Core Off-Grid EssentialsAvailable year-round as the foundation of your vehicle’s power system.●200W ShadowFlux Solar Panel – Maintains output under partial shading conditions, suitable for vehicle-mounted setups.●200W Portable Solar Blanket – Combines N-type efficiency with an all-in-one 30A charging kit, ensuring quick and reliable energy harvesting for camping, 4WD touring, and off-grid power needs.●Portable Power Stations – Provides reliable, plug-and-play energy storage for outdoor activities, vehicle-based travel, and emergency backup power needs. The range will grow to include several higher wattage units featuring inverters, wireless device charging & Renogy app connectivity.Seasonal Offers: Limited-TimeHighlights Specialty items arriving in-store for a limited window to enhance your seasonal adventures.●Smart Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) – Fully integrated with the Renogy App, connecting vehicle maintenance data with broader system awareness.●Multi-Functional Vehicle Emergency Flashlight – Features high-lumen illumination, a built-in seat-belt cutter, and a safety hammer with solar charging capability for off-grid and roadside scenarios.Together, these products form an accessible entry point into a broader ecosystem of modular energy solutions, with a focus on ease of installation, reliability, and everyday usability.”Our strategic partnership continues to drive growth of our Portable Power range through the excellent balance of innovation and value built into Renogy's products,” said Alex Smith, SCA Portable Power & Trailer Category Manager. “Our recent visit to Renogy's manufacturing facility in Suzhou provided further confidence that our partnership will continue to provide cutting-edge products to our customers. Supercheap Auto is proud and thankful to have Renogy onboard with our Wildcard program this year. I can't wait to see the Wildcard lapping Bathurst with both of our brands on the livery!”Motorsport Activation to Strengthen Brand and Community EngagementThe partnership was recently activated through the Supercheap Auto Racing Wildcard program last weekend, where Renogy branding debuted on the #15 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by Craig Lowndes and Bayley Hall.As Renogy continues to expand its presence in Australia, motorsport serves as a high-visibility platform to connect with automotive enthusiasts and the broader outdoor community. Through initiatives like this, Renogy aims to strengthen brand awareness and support the growth of communities centered around touring, overlanding, and mobile living.Toward a More Accessible Off-Grid Energy EcosystemBeyond retail and brand activation, Renogy and Supercheap Auto see a shared opportunity in the growing demand for off-grid power across road trips, camping, and outdoor lifestyles.As more consumers seek energy independence, there is an increasing need not only for reliable products but also for greater awareness around the value of off-grid power and how to adopt it effectively. The two companies plan to expand collaboration in consumer education, in-store engagement, and installer support, helping users better understand how to select, install, and use off-grid energy systems.The partnership reflects a broader shift in the market, where off-grid energy is becoming an essential part of modern automotive and outdoor experiences.About RenogyFounded in 2010 and headquartered in the United States, Renogy is a global leader in off-grid and mobile energy solutions, empowering millions of people worldwide to live independently and sustainably. From high-efficiency solar panels and lithium batteries to smart energy management systems, Renogy products power RVs, boats, marine vessels, homes, and mobile lifestyles everywhere. Customers can access Renogy products and services through the official website, authorized dealer partners, or pre-installed systems on all types of RVs and boats, making clean, reliable energy easy and convenient to use.About Supercheap AutoSupercheap Auto (SCA) is a leading automotive aftermarket retailer in Australia and New Zealand, specializing in parts, accessories, tools, and equipment for vehicle maintenance, touring, and outdoor use. Established in 1972, the company operates more than 300 stores and employs over 3,800 team members. With a product range of over 10,000 items, Supercheap Auto serves both DIY consumers and trade customers, providing broad access to automotive and mobility-related solutions.

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