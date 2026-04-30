Real Estate Investor and Developer Douglas Boggs of KDB Int’l Holdings Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

VALLEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Douglas J. Boggs, CFA, crypto and real estate investor/developer, CEO of KDB Int’l Holdings, LLC, and seasoned problem solver, is back in the literary spotlight with a sharp, updated re-release of his acclaimed, eye-opening book, “Quantum of Justice - The Fraud of Foreclosure and the Illegal Securitization of Notes by Wall Street.” Drawing from his own personal battles with banking giant Wells Fargo Bank and decades of hands-on real estate experience, Boggs delivers a compelling exposé of a little-known legislative change that, he contends, has fueled widespread mortgage and foreclosure abuses for over 25 years.

A builder/developer for decades and a truth-seeker by nature, Boggs found himself swept up in the chaos of the 2008 financial crash. While constructing multiple homes in Texas and California, he watched hard-earned properties slip away as banks invoked technicalities and, in most cases, what he discovered to be manipulated and fraudulent legal documentation. When the dust settled, Boggs didn’t just lick his wounds, he grabbed a magnifying glass and started digging.

What he found should give every homeowner pause. Through thousands of hours poring over county records, diving in and learning the intricacies of real estate contract law, and even consulting with a college law professor, Boggs uncovered a small but devastating amendment to California Civil Code 2924 et. al. of the state foreclosure law. This edit, quietly inserted into Senate Bill 1638 (1996) and effective starting January 1, 1998, permits banks to swap out independent trustees on deeds of trust at their will. Therein, making the independence of the trustee in fact void. According to Boggs, this change undoes the legal foundation of contract law dating back to the 17th century’s Statute of Frauds that protects contract interests of all parties involved. The result: a system that “allows banks to police themselves at the direct expense of homeowners.”

Boggs’s story is anything but abstract. Like millions, after following his lender’s advice to stop his mortgage payments in order to qualify for their assistance, a foreclosure came knocking — immediately, against all CA real estate laws, and with that he proved fraudulent paperwork. With little legal recourse but to sue, Boggs had to serve as his own attorney, holding his foreclosure at bay for years. Even as the legal wrangling continued, his home was eventually auctioned off for a fraction of its value, and he was finally evicted… on his birthday.

Refusing to walk away quietly, Boggs tracked the origins of the foreclosure chaos to that one legislative code revision. He even obtained and reviewed the origination notes and memos for the bill’s files through a Freedom of Information Act request. After interviewing the senator who authored the bill, Boggs discovered that a last-minute change inserted by lawyers associated with the Mortgage Brokers Association tasked in helping to draft the legal language, unbeknownst to the Senator, had opened the door to widespread abuse. Boggs’s research shows that, as a result, millions of deeds of trust across California (and potentially the 25 other “deed of trust” states) are fundamentally compromised.

“If the banks can just swap the independent trustee with their own pick at their will, the independence is no longer valid and therefore the contract is void, as per CA law,” Boggs warns. “And the consequences are staggering. It’s not just about my house. This affects trillions of dollars in property, and no one wants to touch it, not even the courts.”

The upcoming 2026 re-release of “Quantum of Justice” will arrive with a fresh cover, and a new “Epilogue” chapter linking the book’s investigation to the rise of digital assets and blockchain-based financial systems, setting the stage for Boggs’s forthcoming (2027) sequel, “The Great Reconfiguration — The Quantum of Justice Addendum.” With wit and candor, Boggs connects the dots between legacy mortgage manipulation and emerging fintech, noting that underlying systems and incentives haven’t changed, they’ve just gone digital. He pulls no punches when discussing how tokenization and blockchain technologies are now being used to package, repackage, securitize and sell mortgages in ways that are eerily similar to the practices that lead up to the 2008 crash.

Boggs also shares transparent, personal reflections on the toll of his legal ordeal, detailing everything from courtroom showdowns to hours spent analyzing legal code alone at night. “I wrote this book because the courts tried to silence my litigation files and remove my case from the public record,” he says. “If I can’t fix the problem inside the courtroom, I’ll get the message out any way I can. So, I wrote “Quantum of Justice.”

Today, as a seasoned investor with a keen eye on crypto’s role in global finance, Boggs’s curiosity hasn’t dimmed. His popular blog found on Substack called, “Smoke and Mirrors…XRP and the Art of Critical Thinking”, explores how digital rails like XRP and other ISO-compliant crypto assets are poised to revolutionize (and potentially repeat) the patterns of the 2008 asset transfer, regulation, and consumer risk that have long defined American finance. For Boggs, the lesson is clear: technology may change, but unless rules and oversight catch up, history will most likely repeat itself.

The current edition of “Quantum of Justice: The Fraud of Foreclosure and the Illegal Securitization of Notes by Wall Street” is available wherever books are sold. The re-released updated version will be out by the end of spring 2026.

About Douglas J. Boggs

Douglas J. Boggs, CFA, is CEO of KDB Int’l Holdings, LLC, a crypto and real estate investor/developer, author, and fierce advocate for transparency in finance. With a portfolio covering multiple states and asset classes, Boggs combines industry expertise with a tenacious drive for accountability. His writing and research challenge industry norms and invite readers to take a second look at the rules they thought they knew.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Douglas J Boggs, CFA, CEO of KDB Int’l Holdings, author, entrepreneur, crypto and real estate investor/developer, and problem solver, in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday April 24th at 4pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-author-real-estate-investor/id1785721253?i=1000763781628

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-author-real-estate-investor-and-developer-and-problem-solver-douglas-boggs-of-kdb-intl-holdings-331695078

https://open.spotify.com/episode/20nfIenhUrPgddGngCMjCf

For more information about Douglas Boggs, please visit https://douglasjboggs.substack.com/

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