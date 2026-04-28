StackPlanner Gains Strong Early Adoption, Advancing Portfolio Visibility for Commercial Real Estate Teams

StackPlanner - Real Estate Stacking Plan Software

StackPlanner sees strong early adoption as CRE teams move from spreadsheets to centralized, visual portfolio management.

NJ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StackPlanner, the real estate stacking plan software developed by Springbord, is seeing strong early adoption following its launch, as commercial real estate (CRE) teams increasingly shift toward more visual and data-driven approaches to portfolio management.

As the CRE industry faces growing complexity in managing multi-tenant buildings, lease cycles, and occupancy data, many teams still rely on spreadsheets and disconnected systems. These traditional methods limit visibility, slow decision-making, and often result in missed revenue opportunities.

StackPlanner addresses this challenge by introducing a centralized, visual approach to managing building and portfolio data. The platform transforms lease and occupancy information into interactive stacking plans supported by real-time dashboards, enabling users to clearly view tenants, vacancies, and lease timelines at both the building and portfolio level.

Since its launch, StackPlanner has been adopted by asset managers, leasing teams, brokers, property owners, and portfolio managers seeking greater clarity and control. Early users report:

● Improved visibility into lease expiries

● Faster identification of vacancies

● More efficient and proactive deal planning

“From the beginning, the goal was to simplify how teams understand their buildings,” said a spokesperson for StackPlanner. “The response reflects a clear shift toward tools that replace fragmented workflows with a more intuitive and visual approach.”

Guided by customer feedback, StackPlanner continues to strengthen its capabilities across core use cases, including:

● Portfolio visibility

● Lease expiry planning

● Vacancy identification

● Performance insights

● Faster deal planning

These enhancements enable teams to anticipate changes earlier and respond more effectively to market dynamics.

A defining strength of StackPlanner is its ability to simplify complex data without losing depth. Users can quickly assess occupancy floor by floor, monitor upcoming lease expiries, and identify potential revenue gaps early. This supports more proactive leasing strategies and reduces downtime between tenants.

The platform also enhances how teams communicate insights. With visual client presentations and export-ready reports, users can present portfolio performance in a clear and structured format. This is particularly valuable for brokers and asset managers who need to translate data into actionable insights for clients and stakeholders.

StackPlanner is designed to support multiple roles across CRE organizations, including asset managers, leasing teams, property owners, brokers, and portfolio managers. Each role benefits from improved visibility, faster access to insights, and stronger decision-making capabilities.

Operational features such as lease alerts and notifications, data import and sync capabilities, and centralized tenant and lease data further strengthen usability, ensuring that critical leasing events are not missed and teams remain aligned.

As part of its continued growth, StackPlanner has introduced more flexible access options to support smaller and growing CRE teams. This includes a $99 Starter plan designed for teams managing a limited number of properties, providing access to core capabilities such as interactive stacking plans, real-time dashboards, lease tracking, vacancy identification, and reporting. With multi-user access, role-based controls, and portfolio-level views, the plan enables a more structured and data-driven approach without added complexity.

This reflects a broader shift within the commercial real estate industry, where demand for real-time visibility and actionable insights continues to grow across organizations of all sizes.

StackPlanner is currently available with a 14-day free trial, along with personalized product demos for teams looking to explore its capabilities in more detail.

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