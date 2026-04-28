The “Government Page” TV show brings together the IMF Director and the Central Bank Governor in a new episode

Tue. 28 of April of 2026, 11:51h

Today, April 28th, 2026, a new episode of the “Government Page” TV show was recorded at the Government Palace in Dili, marking the first time guests who are not members of the Government have been invited to the show. The episode featured the Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), André Roncaglia, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Timor-Leste (BCTL), Hélder Lopes, in an interview exploring how global dynamics intersect with national policy priorities, particularly in strengthening resilience, ensuring macroeconomic stability, and promoting long-term structural transformation.

During the interview, issues related to the impact of global geo-economic uncertainty on small, import-dependent economies such as Timor-Leste were discussed, including the effects of volatility in energy and food prices, international financial conditions, and geopolitical tensions. The TV Show also focused on the need for economic diversification, the transition from an oil-revenue-dependent model to more sustainable and inclusive growth, and the role of the financial system in supporting the private sector and economic development.

Issues related to the management of the Petroleum Fund, fiscal policy, and macroeconomic stability were also discussed, including the challenges of a dollarised economy and the policy options available to strengthen economic resilience, curb inflationary pressures, and ensure the sustainability of public finances.

Organised by the Office of the Government Spokesperson and led by Agio Pereira, Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the “Government Page” TV show is produced in partnership with Radio and Television of Timor-Leste (RTTL) and national media outlets to strengthen government transparency, accountability, and citizens’ access to information on the government’s key decisions and policies.

The “Government Page” TV show, hosted by Nélia Chaves and produced by Ika Moniz, serves as a forum for institutional dialogue on the public interest, ensuring the public has access to the Government’s key actions and decisions. The TV Show, recorded by RTTL, also receives technical support from the communications teams of the Office of the Prime Minister, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, and the office of the government official being interviewed.

Today’s episode, featuring representatives from the IMF and the BCTL, will be broadcast shortly on RTTL and across social media.

All previously aired episodes are available on the YouTube channel @PCMPAGINADOGOVERNOTIMORLESTE