TIME Hotels Strengthens Leadership Team with Strategic Executive Appointments

Nuran Kilani Pavel Stelmachenko Younis Al Dawoodi

TIME Hotels appoints senior leaders to drive expansion, profitability, and operational excellence.

We are focused on building a leadership team that delivers long-term value, operational excellence, and strong returns for our partners.” — TIME Hotels

DUBAI, EMIRATE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TIME Hotels , the UAE-based hospitality management company, continues its strategic growth trajectory with the appointment of three senior executives across business development, commercial strategy, and technical services. These appointments reinforce the company’s commitment to driving expansion, enhancing asset value, and delivering operational excellence across its growing portfolio.Younis Al Dawoodi joins TIME Hotels as Vice President of Business Development, bringing a strong track record in driving growth, structuring partnerships, and delivering high-value hospitality projects across the Middle East. In his role, Younis will lead the company’s expansion strategy, focusing on securing management agreements, building strategic alliances, and aligning hospitality concepts with market demand and investor expectations.Further strengthening the commercial leadership, Nuran Kilani has been appointed as Vice President Commercial Officer. A seasoned hospitality executive, Nuran brings extensive expertise in revenue optimization, commercial performance, and asset value growth across leading international brands and regional operators.Nuran is widely recognized for her strategic, data-driven approach to profitability, challenging traditional hospitality performance metrics and shifting focus toward sustainable cash flow, long-term profitability, and asset value creation. Her ability to bridge operational performance with investor expectations positions TIME Hotels to unlock new revenue streams while strengthening long-term returns.In parallel, Pavel Stelmachenko has been appointed as Corporate Director of Technical Services, bringing over 20 years of experience in engineering, project management, and operations. Throughout his career with leading brands such as Radisson Hotel Group and Corinthia Hotels, Pavel has successfully delivered numerous complex projects and played a key role in developing operational guidelines and technical standards.At TIME Hotels, Pavel will oversee technical services across the portfolio, ensuring the highest standards in project execution, safety, and operational efficiency. His deep understanding of the hospitality industry and commitment to quality will support the company’s continued focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences through well-designed and efficiently operated assets.Commenting on the appointments, Mohamed Awadalla, TIME Hotels’ CEO- stated:"These strategic hires reflect our commitment to building a high-performance leadership team capable of driving sustainable growth and delivering value to our partners. As we continue to expand into new markets, strengthening our commercial, development, and technical capabilities is essential to maintaining our competitive edge and delivering on our brand promise."With a growing presence across the Middle East, Africa, and the Indian Ocean, TIME Hotels continues to position itself as a dynamic hospitality management company focused on innovation, operational excellence, and long-term value creation for owners and stakeholders.

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