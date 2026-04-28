Jamjoom Pharma Signs Agreement to Acquire Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility in Saudi Arabia from Pfizer

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jamjoom Pharma, a leading pharmaceutical company in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), today announced the signing of a Facility Sale and Purchase Agreement with Pfizer Saudi Limited Company to acquire a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility located in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), Saudi Arabia.The facility specializes in the manufacturing and packaging of oral solid dosage (OSD) pharmaceutical products and operates across the full production chain, supported by on-site quality control laboratories. The site represents an important addition to Jamjoom Pharma’s manufacturing network and is expected to enhance its production and operational capabilities.This step aligns with Jamjoom Pharma’s long-term growth strategy and commitment to advancing local manufacturing capabilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, supporting national priorities around localization and industrial development. It further enhances regional supply resilience and contributes to expanding access to high-quality, affordable healthcare solutions for patients across the Middle East and Africa.It also reflects Jamjoom Pharma’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality and operational excellence, reinforcing its core value of “Quality Without Compromise”, while building on the strong legacy of Pfizer’s high-quality standards. Moreover, the company is committed to supporting the new workforce stability and fostering a development culture that builds on their established capabilities.This milestone underscores the company’s vision to be the leading healthcare organization across MEA by 2030, positioning the company for sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.Commenting on the announcement, Tarek Hosni, Chief Executive Officer of Jamjoom Pharma, said:“This agreement marks an important milestone in our growth journey and reflects our commitment to strengthening our manufacturing capabilities within the Kingdom. We are focused on building a scalable platform that supports sustainable growth while maintaining the highest standards of quality and operational excellence.”Completion of the transaction remains subject to satisfaction of certain customary conditions precedents, including but not limited to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals. Jamjoom Pharma will announce any material developments related to the transaction in as required, in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.