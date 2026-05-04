Releaser Launches Tenant Screening Platform for Property Managers Handling 50–500 Units

Releaser tenant screening platform for property managers

New platform helps landlords and property management firms reduce time spent on tenant screening and scheduling

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Releaser today announced the launch of its tenant screening platform, designed specifically for independent landlords and property management firms managing between 50 and 500 units.While many property management tools focus on large enterprise operators or individual landlords, Releaser targets the underserved mid-market segment. The platform simplifies tenant screening by automating pre-qualification, scheduling, and applicant management - helping property managers reduce administrative workload and focus on qualified tenants.REDUCING TIME SPENT ON TENANT SCREENINGReleaser combines pre-lease screening, scheduling, and applicant coordination into a single workflow. Applicants complete a structured screening process before being invited to book viewings, ensuring property managers only spend time with qualified candidates.KEY FEATURES INCLUDE:• Automated tenant pre-screening workflows• Integrated scheduling and confirmation management• Centralized applicant tracking• Custom configuration for different property types• AI-powered screening enhancements coming soonBy focusing on the tenant screening stage, Releaser addresses one of the most time-consuming parts of property management — reducing back-and-forth communication and improving decision-making efficiency.BUILT FOR THE MID-MARKET PROPERTY MANAGERReleaser is designed for property managers who require more flexibility than entry-level tools but without the cost and complexity of enterprise platforms. The system is built to scale with growing portfolios while remaining simple to implement and use.The platform is now available to property management firms in Canada and the United States.ABOUT RELEASERReleaser is a Montreal-based property technology company focused on improving tenant screening for property managers and independent landlords. By streamlining pre-lease workflows, Releaser helps operators save time, reduce friction, and make better tenant decisions.

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