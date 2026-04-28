Printify Identifies the Best Place to Sell Shirts Online: From Etsy to Shopify

Best Place to Sell Shirts Online

New report reveals how sellers can boost profits by combining high-traffic marketplaces with independent stores—without holding inventory

Choosing the right sales channel directly impacts your growth and profitability. Sellers who understand how to balance marketplaces with their own stores are in a much stronger position to succeed.” — Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printify

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The best place to sell shirts online can determine how quickly a business generates sales and how much profit it earns per order. Printify, a leading print-on-demand platform, has released new insights comparing top marketplaces and eCommerce platforms, helping entrepreneurs identify the most effective ways to sell custom apparel online.From established marketplaces like Etsy and Amazon to customizable platforms like Shopify and WooCommerce, sellers face a wide range of options—each with its own advantages and limitations. Printify’s latest analysis highlights how combining these channels can deliver the best results.“Choosing the right sales channel directly impacts your growth and profitability,” says Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printify. “Sellers who understand how to balance marketplaces with their own stores are in a much stronger position to succeed.”Marketplace vs. eCommerce Platforms: Understanding the Trade-offsOnline marketplaces such as Etsy, eBay, TikTok Shop, and Amazon provide immediate access to millions of active buyers. These platforms are often considered some of the best platforms for selling t-shirts due to their built-in traffic and streamlined purchasing experience.Etsy alone attracts over 96 million buyers interested in handmade and custom products, while Amazon dominates global eCommerce with unmatched scale and customer trust. TikTok Shop is rapidly growing, blending entertainment and commerce, while eBay continues to offer global reach and flexible selling formats.However, marketplace convenience comes with costs. Listing fees, transaction charges, and increased competition can significantly reduce profit margins and make it harder for sellers to stand out.Top Marketplaces with Built-in DemandMarketplaces are ideal for entrepreneurs looking to make your own shirt and start selling without building a website from scratch. With minimal setup, sellers can upload designs, create listings, and reach customers almost instantly.Etsy provides strong community support and marketing tools, while Amazon offers fast shipping and high conversion rates through its trusted ecosystem. TikTok Shop enables direct purchases through video content, and eBay supports auction-style selling that can increase perceived product value.Despite these advantages, competition remains intense, with millions of sellers competing for visibility across all major platforms.Printify addresses these challenges by integrating directly with leading marketplaces, enabling sellers to manage products, orders, and fulfillment from a single platform—without holding inventory.Building a Brand with Your Own Online StoreFor entrepreneurs seeking full control, eCommerce platforms like Shopify, Wix, WooCommerce, and Squarespace provide the tools needed to build a branded online store. These platforms allow sellers to customize design, set pricing strategies, and create a unique customer experience.Shopify, in particular, stands out as a leading solution, powering major brands and offering an extensive ecosystem of apps and integrations. WooCommerce provides flexibility for WordPress users, while Wix and Squarespace offer user-friendly design tools for beginners.The main challenge with independent stores is traffic generation. Unlike marketplaces, sellers must invest in marketing strategies such as social media, search engine optimization, and paid advertising to attract customers.How Printify Simplifies Selling Across All ChannelsPrintify plays a central role in enabling sellers to succeed across both marketplaces and independent stores. As a print-on-demand platform, it removes the need for upfront inventory, allowing entrepreneurs to focus on design and sales.Users can choose from a catalog of over 1,300 products, upload designs, and publish listings directly to platforms like Shopify, Etsy, and Amazon. Once an order is placed, Printify handles printing, packaging, and shipping through its global network of Print Providers.This model not only reduces financial risk but also supports scalability. Sellers can easily expand their offerings or enter new markets without operational complexity.Printify also supports t-shirt bulk orders , making it a practical solution for businesses scaling their operations or fulfilling larger customer demands efficiently.Scaling Opportunities for Growing BusinessesAs businesses expand, more advanced solutions like BigCommerce and PrestaShop offer additional capabilities such as multi-store management, international selling, and deeper customization. These platforms are well-suited for sellers managing larger operations or targeting multiple regions.Printify’s API further enhances these capabilities, enabling custom integrations and automated workflows for enterprise-level operations. Combined with its global fulfillment network, Printify ensures consistent product quality and faster delivery times worldwide.There is no single best place to sell shirts online. Success depends on leveraging the strengths of both marketplaces and independent eCommerce platforms. Sellers who adopt a hybrid strategy can benefit from immediate traffic while building a long-term brand.By placing Printify at the core of their operations, entrepreneurs can streamline production, reduce risk, and focus on growth.About PrintifyPrintify is a leading print-on-demand platform that connects ecommerce merchants with a global network of Print Partners. With the industry’s largest Catalog, free AI design tools, and seamless integrations with major ecommerce platforms, Printify enables sellers to scale custom product businesses without upfront costs.

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