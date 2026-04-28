ProcureTech Leaders Summit 2026 : Not Just a Summit - A Place Where Procurement Connections Come Alive

Sponsors Procuretech Leaders Summit Procuretech Leaders Summit Second Edition Techsommet

ProcureTech Leaders Summit 2026 brings procurement leaders together in Frankfurt to connect and explore AI, sustainability, and innovation shaping the future.

Last edition, I left this event feeling genuinely energized and inspired. The organization was seamless. Thoughtful, engaged professionals who made every conversation worthwhile.” — Willem Vermeulen Ex- CPO, Tata Steel Europe

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, FRANKFURT, GERMANY, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated ProcureTech Leaders Summit 2026 is set to take place in Frankfurt on 21 May 2026, convening senior procurement leaders, CPOs, and digital transformation experts for a full day of insight, innovation, and high-value networking.Hosted by TechSommet , the summit will spotlight how emerging technologies, especially AI, are redefining procurement from a cost-focused function into a strategic powerhouse driving business value, resilience, and sustainability.A Power-Packed Agenda Focused on the Future of Procurement.The summit will open with a keynote by Kai Nowosel (CPO, Adecco Group) on “Procurement – Quo Vadis?”, setting the tone for a day of forward-looking discussions.Attendees will gain exclusive insights from industry leaders, including:Christine Reith (Innomotics GmbH) on AI-led procurement transformationSascha Ceylan (Evonik) on sustainability, risk, and complianceGopal Chaudhary (ZF Group) on sourcing and strategiesLeonardo Lucatorto (Spendesk) on financial strategy in procurementMartin Schulze (BlueBox Systems) on supply chain visibilityYingqi Shen (Infineon Technologies) on reimagining procurement in a disruptive worldThe event will feature three high-impact panel discussions, covering:AI-driven procurement transformation and strategic value creationSustainable procurement, moving from reporting to real-world impactProcurement 2030, exploring how the function will evolve over the next five yearsSpeakers from leading organizations such as Cummins, ZF Group, Allianz, Trinseo, and Goodyear will share practical insights, use cases, and strategies.Interactive and Insightful FormatsBeyond keynotes and panels, the summit will include:Expert sessions like “Sourcing from India.”Roundtable discussions tackling data challenges in procurement.A fireside chat on “Negotiating for Impact, Not Just Savings.”These formats are designed to encourage deeper dialogue and actionable takeaways for senior leaders.Spotlight: “Connections” – A Networking Experience That Goes Beyond Business CardsClosing the day is “Connections: Where Conversations Turn into Collaboration”, an exclusive cocktail networking reception designed to redefine how business relationships are built at events.Unlike traditional networking sessions, Connections offers a relaxed yet curated environment where:Procurement leaders can engage in meaningful peer-to-peer discussionsAttendees interact informally with speakers and sponsorsLive interviews and thought snippets capture real-time industry perspectivesCarefully designed networking moments spark new partnerships and ideasSet in an open, high-energy atmosphere, this cocktail reception encourages authentic conversations that extend beyond transactional exchanges—making it one of the most anticipated highlights of the summit.Strong Industry BackingThe ProcureTech Leaders Summit 2026 is powered by an exceptional lineup of industry partners, reinforcing its position as a premier platform for procurement innovation and collaboration.Leading the way as Diamond Sponsor, Spendesk brings deep expertise in financial operations and spend management. The summit is further supported by IntegrityNext as the Gold Sponsor, driving conversations around sustainability and supplier transparency.As the Connectivity Partner, 1GLOBAL enables seamless global procurement conversations in an increasingly connected world. The innovation ecosystem is strengthened by Mithra and BlueBox Systems, joining as Startup Sponsors, showcasing cutting-edge solutions shaping the future of procurement.Together, these partners play a pivotal role in delivering a high-impact experience for procurement leaders and decision-makers.An Unmissable Gathering for Procurement LeadersWith a curated audience of senior decision-makers and a focus on quality interactions over scale, the ProcureTech Leaders Summit 2026 promises an intimate yet impactful experience.From AI and automation to sustainability and global sourcing, the event will equip procurement leaders with the insights and connections needed to navigate the next phase of transformation.Who Should Attend- Chief Procurement Officers (CPOs)- Heads of Procurement & Sourcing- Supply Chain Leaders- Digital Transformation & Innovation Heads- Procurement Technology ProvidersSecure Your Spot TodayJoin us in Frankfurt and be part of the movement shaping the future of procurement.Location - Leonardo Royal Hotel Frankfurt Register now and apply for your complimentary pass:For inquiries, partnerships, or complimentary pass requests, contact:laura@techsommet.comAbout TechSommetTechSommet is a global B2B events company focused on delivering high-impact, content-driven conferences that bring together industry leaders to exchange ideas, share innovations, and build meaningful business connections.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.