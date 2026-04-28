DataArt Joins the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN)

Membership positions DataArt to deliver NVIDIA powered AI solutions to enterprise clients across European markets.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataArt, a global software engineering firm that delivers breakthrough data, analytics, and AI platforms, today announced it has joined the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) as a Solution Advisor Partner, supporting clients across the UK and Europe. The membership recognizes DataArt's technical depth in AI engineering, data platform development, and enterprise AI adoption, and formalizes the firm's access to NVIDIA's ecosystem of tools, frameworks, and go to market resources.

The NVIDIA Partner Network brings together firms distinguished by their expertise in AI model development, data engineering, and industry specific application of NVIDIA technologies. DataArt's inclusion reflects its growing practice in AI accelerated engineering and generative AI, spanning financial services, healthcare, retail, travel, and media and entertainment — industries where the firm has delivered production AI systems for global enterprise clients.

Yuri Gubin, CTO at DataArt, said:

"Joining the NVIDIA Partner Network is an important step in how we bring AI infrastructure capabilities to our clients in Europe. NVIDIA's accelerated computing stack is increasingly central to how enterprises deploy AI at scale. This partnership lets us work more closely within that ecosystem and deliver more directly on what our clients need."

The NPN membership extends DataArt's network of strategic technology alliances, which includes AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Snowflake, Databricks, and Salesforce, and strengthens the firm's position to address rising enterprise demand for AI infrastructure and accelerated computing across European markets.

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