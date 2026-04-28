Jenna Harrington Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Resilience and Purpose

FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jenna Harrington, entrepreneur and breast cancer survivor, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how faith, resilience, and love have shaped her journey.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Harrington explores the power of choosing hope amidst adversity, and breaks down how aligning faith and business can create deeper purpose.“Resilience isn’t a buzzword—it’s a way of life,” said Harrington.Jenna’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/jenna-harrington

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.