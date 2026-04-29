Kuvings Saudi Arabia Launches Stay Hydrated Sale with Up to 20% Off Cold Press Juicers

Kuvings Saudi Arabia is pleased to announce the launch of its Stay Hydrated Sale, running from April 29 to May 10.

SAUDI ARABIA, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuvings Saudi Arabia is pleased to announce the launch of its Stay Hydrated Sale, running from April 29 to May 10. During the promotional period, shoppers can enjoy 20% off across its full lineup of cold press juicers and slow juicers, with an additional 5% discount available through an exclusive hidden coupon — bringing total savings of up to SAR 748.In Saudi Arabia's warm climate, staying hydrated is essential. Fresh cold-pressed juice delivers vital vitamins, minerals, and enzymes in their most bioavailable form — making it one of the most effective ways to maintain energy and well-being throughout the day. The Stay Hydrated Sale is designed to make that daily habit more accessible than ever, offering premium slow juicer technology at the most competitive price of the year.As the highlight of this promotion, the AUTO10S is an ideal solution for busy households seeking both efficiency and nutrition. Equipped with a 3-liter Auto Hopper, it enables hands-free juicing with whole fruits and vegetables added directly — no pre-cutting required. Its advanced slow juicing technology continuously extracts cold-pressed juice while preserving the natural taste, nutrients, and enzymes of every ingredient. Designed with an easy-clean juicer system, the AUTO10S disassembles quickly for effortless rinsing — making it a versatile, low-maintenance companion for fresh juices, smoothies, and even plant-based desserts.The promotion runs until May 10. For full details and to access the exclusive hidden coupon, visit the official Kuvings Saudi Arabia website ( https://www.kuvings.sa/ ).About Kuvings | Founded in 1978 in South Korea, Kuvings is a globally recognized leader in cold press juicing technology. With over four decades of innovation, Kuvings is trusted by health-conscious households worldwide for its slow juicer and easy-clean juicer designs, user-friendly experience, and commitment to bringing pure, nutrient-rich wellness into everyday life.

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