KKday and JR East Expand Partnership to Open Up Eastern Japan Rail Travel

KKday and JR East deepen partnership with the scenic Akita Shinkansen journey. (Photo credit: JR East) Use the JR PASS to visit famous attractions in eastern Japan (via KKday's Supplier) Marvel at the frozen trees known as Miyagi Zao Snow Monsters (via KKday's Supplier) Visit Kamikochi smoothly via JR East Pass (via KKday's Supplier) Admire the idyllic views at Matsushima (via KKday's Supplier)

Travellers gain easier access to Tohoku, with flexible rail-and-experience booking and broader JR East Group collaborations ahead

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KKday announced an expanded partnership with East Japan Railway Company ( JR East ), pairing JR East's extensive rail network with KKday's global travel platform to drive tourism across Eastern Japan. The collaboration will focus on destinations including Aomori, Iwate, Karuizawa, Kanazawa, Yamagata and Fukushima, and is designed to let travellers book flexibly and adjust their itineraries with ease. The two companies also plan to roll out more products that combine rail transport with local travel experiences JR East is one of Japan's largest rail operators. Its network covers Tokyo, Tohoku and the Koshinetsu region and includes major lines such as the Yamanote Line and the Tohoku Shinkansen, making it a backbone of regional tourism across Eastern Japan. The operator's GranClass premium cabin is a particular draw for Tohoku-bound travellers, and JR East is also the company behind the Suica card carried by virtually every visitor to Japan. With station retail complexes, hotels and other businesses also under the JR East Group, travellers can expect a wider range of KKday offers tied to these assets in the period ahead.KKday already lists a range of JR East rail products, including popular options such as the JR East Rail Pass and the JR Tokyo Wide Pass , allowing travellers to lock in their transport before they fly. Previously, travellers riding JR trains typically had to buy tickets at Japanese stations or arrange each leg of their journey on their own. Through the KKday platform, they can now purchase station-specific, time-specific and one-way rail tickets online before departure.Since launching JR East rail products last year, KKday has tracked steady growth in travel demand across the prefectures along JR East's network, with the strongest gains in conversion volume and longer-stay trip planning concentrated in Tohoku. Lake Kawaguchi, Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi, Akita and Yamagata each bring something different to the map: the Mt. Fuji Excursion train, Aomori's Oirase Stream and Nebuta Festival, the coastal scenery of Matsushima in Miyagi, Ginzan Onsen and the Zao snow monsters in Yamagata, and the wider Lake Kawaguchi area. Together, these are pulling travellers deeper into the region.A jointly sold Tokyo Station GRANSTA discount voucher launched with JR East last year sold out within its sales window, and the next phase of the partnership will go further. KKday plans to work more closely with JR East Group's hotel brands, ski resorts and other business units, and will continue partnering with local governments, tourism organisations and travel operators to develop products that combine rail transport with regional experiences, building toward a more comprehensive Eastern Japan travel offer.About KKdayKKday is an online platform dedicated to local travel experiences, curating in-depth itineraries from around the world so travellers can plan, compare and book in one place rather than hopping between sites. Founded in 2015 under CEO Ming Chen, the company now operates across Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Shanghai and Australia, and is Asia's largest travel experience platform. The platform offers more than 350,000 travel experiences across 550 cities in 92 countries, with multilingual support that helps travellers worldwide find the right itinerary quickly. Guided by its founding mission to build better journeys for consumers, KKday continues to expand its catalogue of high-quality travel experience products.

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