Thermomix Brings 'The Joy Of Cooking Like Never Before' to London with Free Immersive Drop In Kitchen

Thermomix TM7 - the joy of cooking, like never before

Thermomix brings a fresh take on modern cooking with its free Drop-In Kitchen - showing how cooking can feel genuinely joyful. Truman Brewery (6-10 May) London

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Date: Wednesday 6th - Sunday 10th MayOpening Times: 12pm - 3pm | 4:30pm - 7pmBook: via tickettailor or simple drop inThermomix, the next-generation all-in-one kitchen system,is bringing a fresh take on modern cooking to Shoreditch with its free immersive Drop-In Kitchen; a live, interactive experience designed to show how cooking can feel effortless, inspiring and genuinely joyful.Taking over Truman Brewery from Wednesday 6th May to Sunday 10th May, the space invites Londoners to step inside, slow down, and rediscover the joy of cooking - without the pressure.At a time when mealtimes have become rushed, repetitive and squeezed into just 31 minutes, Thermomix is bringing the joy of cooking to life. By combining over 20 kitchen functions into one sleek, intelligent system, alongside access to more than 100,000 triple-tested Cookidoo recipes, it removes the mental load of planning, prepping and cooking, giving time (and headspace) back.At the Drop-In Kitchen, guests can explore live demonstrations, taste freshly prepared dishes and experience first-hand how Thermomix transforms everyday cooking. Whether popping in on a lunch break or winding down after work, visitors can watch, taste, learn or simply soak up the atmosphere.For those wanting a deeper dive, bookable sessions offer a guaranteed 30-minute guided experience alongside a Thermomix advisor. Guests will cook a dish from start to finish and leave with a freshly prepared meal, plus thoughtfully curated takeaways including a bento box, absolutely free. And there’s more, every visitor across the five-day experience will have a chance to win a Thermomix TM7.From hands-on cooking to spontaneous tastings and surprise moments throughout, the Drop-In Kitchen is set to be one of Shoreditch’s must-visit destinations this spring - where great food, smart technology and a touch of magic come together.Drop In Kitchen Opening Times:6 May to 10 May12pm - 3pm4:30pm - 7pmWhere:Dray Walk GalleryTruman BreweryDray WalkLondonE1 6QLBookable Sessions (via Ticket Tailor): Book here 30-minute sessions available throughout the day.12pm - 3pm4:30pm - 7pmThe Thermomix TM7 empowers you to cook with ease, confidence, and joy every day - experience this at the Drop In Kitchen this Spring.With more than 100,000 triple-tested Cookidoo recipes, Thermomix TM7 chops, blends, steams, sautés, kneads, weighs, emulsifies, grinds, slow cooks, ferments and more, all with guided precision and built-in accuracy, delivering a variety of quality meals for everyone.Press ContactsFull Fat team - thermomix@wearefullfat.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.