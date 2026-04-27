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Convicted Felon Sentenced to 41 Months in Prison for Possessing a Loaded Firearm and Fentanyl

Lanoix Pierrelus, 26, a previously convicted felon residing in the District of Columbia, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court to 41 months in prison for unlawfully possessing a loaded firearm while also carrying 50 fentanyl pills he intended to sell.

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Convicted Felon Sentenced to 41 Months in Prison for Possessing a Loaded Firearm and Fentanyl

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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