Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,796 in the last 365 days.

Acting Attorney General Blanche, FBI Director Patel, U.S. Attorney Pirro Announce Federal Charges Against WHCD Dinner Gunman

Fernando Brown, also known as “Nino,” 33 of Columbus, Georgia, a repeat offender, was convicted today by a federal jury of distributing methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana while armed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Acting Attorney General Blanche, FBI Director Patel, U.S. Attorney Pirro Announce Federal Charges Against WHCD Dinner Gunman

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.