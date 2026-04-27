Central Valley Business Owner Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Role in Stealing $4.8 Million in Livestock Feed Ingredients

Richard Best, 72, of Fresno, was sentenced today to three years in prison and ordered to pay $2 million in restitution for his role in a fraud scheme that stole millions of dollars’ worth of canola (used to make livestock feed) from international food processors

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