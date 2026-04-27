Miami Mother and Son Face Federal Fraud and Identity Theft Charges Involving Elderly Victim

During National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, a mother and son made their initial appearances in federal court on Friday to face an indictment charging them with fraud and identity theft offenses involving an elderly victim that spanned years.

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