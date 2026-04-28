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Kimberly Alford to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kimberly Alford, founder of Key Solutions Coaching and Driftwood Therapy Collective, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience, trauma-informed healing, and personal accountability can transform deep struggle into lasting emotional strength.

Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.

You can find out more about the show by visiting their website

In her episode, Alford explores how generational and relational trauma patterns shape adult relationships, and breaks down how understanding nervous system responses, emotional triggers, and attachment dynamics can help individuals and families break repeating cycles of conflict. She also discusses how shifting from blame to responsibility, rebuilding emotional safety in relationships, and adopting practical tools for regulation can support long-term healing and connection.

Kimberly’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/kimberly-alford

Kimberly Alford
Women In Power TV
email us here

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Kimberly Alford to Appear on Women In Power TV

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