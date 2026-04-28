Conative AI Named 'Inventory Management Solution of the Year' in 2026 RetailTech Breakthrough Awards

Conative AI wins Inventory Management Solution of the Year 2026

Award recognizes Conative's AI-powered inventory planning platform, closing the gap between inventory and marketing, costing ecommerce brands millions.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conative AI today announced it has been named "Inventory Management Solution of the Year" in the 4th annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards, conducted by RetailTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization recognizing standout retail technology companies worldwide.

The recognition speaks to a problem most ecommerce brands know intimately: overstock tying up cash, stockouts killing ad spend, and marketing and inventory teams operating from completely different data. Conative AI was built to fix all three through smarter inventory planning and real-time demand forecasting.

The platform unifies inventory, marketing, and ecommerce data into a single real-time environment. By ingesting sales velocity, seasonality, marketing signals, trends, and supply data, its demand forecasting engine continuously refreshes predictions as conditions change. The result: buying teams, marketers, and merchandisers finally working from the same, up-to-date picture — and inventory planning decisions grounded in live data rather than guesswork.

Conative's suite of AI Agents do the heavy lifting across the full inventory planning lifecycle. Trained on brand-specific data and powered by leading large language models, they take action across planning, buying, and analysis. The agents generate purchase orders, surface excess inventory, flag at-risk SKUs before they hit zero, auto-draft budget-constrained POs, and analyze ad spend performance. Workflows that took hours are completed in minutes, and agents never act without human oversight.

"We built our AI agents for operators in the trenches, equipping them to handle the heavy lifting across planning, buying, promotion, and analysis. Brands can streamline their workflow, reclaim hours lost to manual routines, and be more confident throughout their entire inventory planning process. Verified outcomes show that better buying decisions — driven by accurate demand forecasting — reduce waste and unlock growth, leading to healthier businesses," said Mike Le, Founder and CEO of Conative AI. "We're thrilled to accept 'Inventory Management Solution of the Year' from RetailTech Breakthrough. It's the tangible, measurable impact for our brands that brings value to our role in modernizing inventory planning for the ecommerce era."

The mission of the annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global retail landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies, and solutions redefining how retailers operate, engage customers, and drive growth. From e-commerce and omnichannel experiences to AI-driven analytics, automation, and in-store innovation, these breakthrough solutions are enabling retailers to adapt faster, operate smarter, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 16 countries worldwide, highlighting the rapid global evolution of retail technology and the increasing investment in digital transformation across the retail ecosystem.

"Conative AI redefines inventory planning and management for modern ecommerce brands. Brands are suffering from inventory waste and lost revenue from overstock and understock problems. Traditional demand forecasting relies solely on historical sales data and can't spot sudden changes in marketing signals, trends, and unexpected stockouts. Worse, disconnected marketing and inventory data leaves marketing teams blind," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, RetailTech Breakthrough. "Conative AI's platform fundamentally changes the way brand teams plan and buy. By combining intelligent demand forecasting with unified inventory planning, Conative AI is helping brands save time and have the confidence to make faster, smarter, more profitable decisions."

About Conative AI

Conative AI is an inventory planning and demand forecasting platform helping retail brands optimize stock levels, reduce overstock and understock, and improve cash flow. Its AI agents save inventory teams 20+ hours per week, while its proprietary deep learning models deliver forecast accuracy beyond traditional approaches. Learn more at conative.ai.

About RetailTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, RetailTech Breakthrough is the premier recognition platform for global retail technology innovation, honoring excellence across store management, checkout automation, AI-driven analytics, and more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 16 countries. For more information visit retailtechbreakthrough.com.

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