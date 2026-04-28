Hilary K Santana to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hilary K Santana, Pilates entrepreneur blending rehab, performance, and community, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience, creativity, and inclusivity shape her leadership approach.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Santana explores the transformative power of resilience and demonstrates how integrating science, artistry, and community fosters personal growth and empowerment. She breaks down how creating safe spaces, mentoring others, and leading with authenticity can drive lasting impact.Hilary’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/hilary-santana

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.