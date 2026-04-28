Christina Hester to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christina Hester, Founder and CEO of CSI: Clean Scene Investigators, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how trauma-informed care, forensic precision, and real-world investigative experience shape her approach to biohazard remediation.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Hester explores the importance of approaching crime scene cleanup with both professionalism and compassion, and breaks down how forensic expertise, advanced odor-removal techniques, and trauma-informed practices can restore spaces while supporting clients through life’s most difficult moments.Christina’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/christina-hester

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.