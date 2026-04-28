India Expands Global Access to Ancient Manuscripts Through National Preservation Efforts

Dr. Manisha Sharma, Joint Director, Directorate of Archaeology, Archives & Museums Ancient Manuscripts - Gyaan Bharatam

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- India is advancing a coordinated effort to bring its vast repository of ancient manuscripts into structured archival and digital frameworks, strengthening access to one of the world’s most extensive bodies of handwritten knowledge. As part of this broader landscape; collaborative initiatives by the Government of India and Government of Madhya Pradesh, supported by the Gyaan Bharatam Mission, aim to document, digitize, and integrate centuries-old knowledge into the global research ecosystem.These initiatives focus on identifying and preserving manuscripts currently held in personal collections, traditional institutions, temples, and regional archives. The effort addresses longstanding challenges related to fragmentation, conservation, and accessibility of primary source materials.India’s manuscript heritage spans diverse disciplines including philosophy, science, medicine, mathematics, linguistics, and the arts. However, a substantial portion of this material has remained outside formal documentation systems. Through systematic cataloguing and digitization, authorities are working to safeguard fragile records while enabling structured academic access.Madhya Pradesh, with its deep historical legacy, is playing a key role in facilitating this transition. State-led programs are supporting the aggregation of dispersed manuscripts through institutional collaboration and public outreach, ensuring that previously undocumented materials are incorporated into preservation networks. Alongside physical conservation, emphasis is being placed on building digital infrastructure to support standardized metadata, long-term storage, and global discoverability. These developments align with broader objectives of integrating cultural heritage with contemporary research frameworks.Dr. Manisha Sharma, Mission Head (Gyaan Bharatam Mission, Madhya Pradesh state) and Joint Director, Directorate of Archaeology, Archives and Museums (DAAM), Madhya Pradesh, stated - “India’s manuscript wealth represents a continuous intellectual tradition spanning millennia. The current efforts are focused on ensuring that this knowledge is systematically preserved and made accessible in a manner that supports global scholarship and future research.”These efforts are part of a wider national approach that includes dedicated programs focused on manuscript discovery and preservation, including the Gyaan Bharatam Mission, which continues to expand the scope and scale of documentation across the country.

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