Young Author Rajveer Dhar celebrates success of his debut sports fiction novel 'Dreamcatchers'

WA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dreamcatchers, a sports fiction novel about friendship, teamwork, and big dreams, is now published. Written by 11-year-old author Rajveer Dhar, the book celebrates the spirit of sportsmanship and shows how believing in yourself and working together can turn dreams into reality.Since its release, the book has recorded over 150 copies in sales, reflecting early reader interest in the story. It has also been listed as a “Hot New Release” and has achieved "Bestseller" status in select categories, including Parenting Boys, Soccer, and Teen Sports/Soccer Fiction.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗰𝗲𝗿 𝗟𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀Dreamcatchers revolves around the story of four friends from different backgrounds who come together at a local soccer tryout. Their love for soccer brings them closer to forming a close-knit team. They all share one common dream – to bring the World Cup to the USA. However, the journey ahead of them is anything but simple. It’s a rollercoaster ride full of challenges, hurdles, and emotional trials.While they train tirelessly to help the United States Men’s National Team compete in the 2026 World Cup, their friendship is tested by the winds of change.𝘞𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘣𝘦 𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘣𝘰𝘯𝘥? 𝘞𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘣𝘦 𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮𝘴?The novel especially connects with soccer lovers, as it reflects the everyday struggles, discipline, and teamwork that shape young athletes.Dreamcatchers, though the story of four friends, inspires readers not to be discouraged by failures but to keep striving to turn losses into wins. The novel motivates readers to believe in themselves and never stop chasing their dreams.The book has also received over 30 five-star reviews globally, indicating a positive response from early readers.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿:Rajveer wrote this book as an 11-year-old 5th grader, a journey that took him almost 8 months to complete. He is currently a sixth-grade middle school student at Seattle, WA, who loves to write and aspires to become a pilot. Rajveer, who writes under his pen name RV, is the first published author in his family.Rajveer’s debut novel stems from his love for soccer and a desire to share inspirational stories. He also loves reading, playing music, and exploring the wonders of technology. Rajveer is not only academically gifted but also holds a 1st Dan black belt in Taekwondo, is certified in piano from Trinity College of Music, and plays goalkeeper for his local soccer club.Through Dreamcatchers, Rajveer hopes to inspire readers to persevere in their pursuit of dreams and never underestimate the power of strong friendships. In the years to come, Rajveer plans to bring more such stories to life while exploring different genres.𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀Rajveer received immense support from his teachers at Tambark Creek Elementary School, who not only encouraged him but also guided him to complete his novel. The project also received recognition within the local Everett school district, where his achievement as a young published author has been acknowledged. The author is particularly grateful to his fifth-grade teacher, Ms. Vargas, who proved to be a guiding light throughout the writing process.Mr. Josie Costa, who is one of the teachers at Tambark Creek Elementary and a published author himself, also complimented the young writer’s work. He shared, “RV writes from his heart - It is a proud moment to see him complete this book after working so hard and become the first published author in his family.”𝗠𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿:“𝘞𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘋𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘵𝘢𝘶𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘮𝘦 𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦, 𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘮𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘩 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨. 𝘐𝘵 𝘵𝘰𝘰𝘬 𝘮𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘵 8 𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘩𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘩 𝘮𝘺 𝘯𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘭. 𝘞𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘴𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘫𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘴𝘰𝘰𝘯 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘮𝘦 𝘮𝘺 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘶𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯 𝘮𝘺 𝘧𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘺. 𝘐 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘥𝘢𝘺𝘴 𝘸𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨, 𝘩𝘪𝘵 𝘸𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴’ 𝘣𝘭𝘰𝘤𝘬𝘴, 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘰 𝘢 𝘸𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘦 𝘭𝘰𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘰𝘯 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦 – 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘮𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘴 𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘦𝘯𝘫𝘰𝘺𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘳 𝘣𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘬, 𝘐 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬 𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘶𝘦 𝘮𝘺 𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮. 𝘐 𝘩𝘰𝘱𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘭𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘰𝘰𝘬 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘐 𝘸𝘪𝘴𝘩 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘰𝘧 𝘶𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘶𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘧𝘶𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘦 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮𝘴”Dreamcatchers is now available for purchase, inviting young readers and families to enjoy a story that celebrates friendship, effort, and the courage to dream big. Dreamcatchers is available for purchase on Amazon Barnes & Noble and over 40 global distribution platforms, inviting young readers and families to enjoy a story that celebrates friendship, effort, and the courage to dream bigFollowing its release, the author participated in a book signing event at his elementary school book fair, where several young readers engaged with the story. In an extremely proud moment. Dreamcatchers also proudly featured in 2 book stores – Third Place Books in Bothell and Barnes & Noble in Bellevue.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.