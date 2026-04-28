Kim Beinborn Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kim Beinborn, founder of PYFF, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how user-focused design, transparency, and leadership shape the development of fintech solutions that simplify shared expenses.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show explores each guest’s insights and impact.You can find out more by visiting their website In her episode, Beinborn explores how simplifying shared finances can improve everyday decision-making, and breaks down how trust, intuitive product design, and strong team culture can drive scalable impact in financial technology.Kim Beinborn’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/kim-beinborn

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