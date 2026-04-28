Lisa Herrguth to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa Herrguth, founder of Aiding Hearts, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how compassion, resilience, and purpose have shaped her approach to building a home care agency centered on dignity and independence.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series celebrating visionary women rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, it explores each guest’s journey from struggle to triumph, highlighting the mindset behind their success. Learn more on their website In her episode, Herrguth explores aging at home, isolation, daily support needs, and the importance of trustworthy care systems, showing how empathy-led leadership can improve dignity and independence for families.Lisa’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network across streaming platforms. In the meantime, find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/lisa-herrguth

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