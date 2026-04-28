Lume Botanical Gin Wins Gold at the 2026 London Spirits Competition

The elite judging panel at the 2026 London Spirits Competition featured over 70 top industry experts and buyers, including Master Blenders from global leaders like Diageo and Bacardi.

Sydney’s Lume Botanical Gin achieves Gold at the 2026 London Spirits Competition, celebrated by elite global judges for its unique rosemary & gingerbread notes.

Winning a medal here means your spirit performs across taste, value, and shelf appeal, making it a strong contender in both domestic and international markets.” — Sid Patel, CEO of the London Spirits Competition

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lume Botanical Gin , a craft gin from Sydney, Australia, claimed a prestigious Gold medal at the 2026 London Spirits Competition. The win marks a strong endorsement from one of the industry’s most commercially-minded judging panels, which evaluates spirits not just on taste, but on value for money and shelf appeal—factors that actually drive purchase decisions.Now in its ninth year, the London Spirits Competition judges each entry across three weighted criteria—Quality, Value, and Packaging—producing a score that reflects how a spirit performs in the real world. Entries are first blind-tasted by a panel of active trade professionals, including spirits buyers and mixologists, before price and packaging are factored in. To reflect the importance of the drinking experience, Quality is given double weight in the final score calculation.The 2026 competition drew entries from more than 30 countries. This year’s judging brought together over 70 top industry experts and elite buyers, including names like Stephanie Macleod (Master Blender for Bacardi) and Craig Wallace (Master Blender at Diageo), lending exceptional credibility to the process."Herbal and citrus aromatics with rosemary and coriander, a balanced palate of gingerbread, soft spices, and lime, culminating in a long, creamy, and subtly earthy finish."A Win for Sydney Craft Spirits“The authority of a London Spirits Competition award comes from the quality of the judges and the fact that it reflects what consumers and buyers actually want. We’re thrilled that Lume Botanical Gin performed so well on this global stage,” said Aloke Bikkina, Co-Founder at Lume Distilling Pty Ltd.“Earning a Gold medal is a testament to our focus on handcrafted quality and commercial appeal. This recognition gives our brand international credibility and opens up significant export opportunities,” added Aloke Bikkina.About Lume DistillingFounded by Aloke, Jay, Ammit, and Kinjal, Lume Distilling is a boutique Sydney-based distillery dedicated to redefining premium Australian craft spirits. Specialising in meticulous, small-batch production, the distillery maintains an exclusive output limited to just 100 bottles per batch. Known for bold botanical profiles and a passion for handcrafted innovation, Lume is committed to delivering world-class quality in every drop. Website: www.lumegin.com About the London Spirits CompetitionThe London Spirits Competition evaluates spirits on quality, value, and packaging—reflecting the criteria that matter most to today’s trade buyers and consumers. Organised by Beverage Trade Network, the competition identifies spirits with genuine commercial potential. For more information: www.londonspiritscompetition.com Official Endorsement"Winning a medal here means your spirit performs across taste, value, and shelf appeal, making it a strong contender in both domestic and international markets," said Sid Patel, CEO of the London Spirits Competition. "It sends a strong signal to the market that your product is ready for distribution and growth".Media Contact:Aloke - Co-Founderhello@lumedistilling.com+61 (02) 7233 1414Instagram – @lumegin

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