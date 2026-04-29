Abbove launches its new wealth dashboard: a clear, instant view of family wealth

Abbove, the wealth planning platform, announces the launch of its new wealth dashboard, giving a synthetic, dynamic and actionable view of family wealth.

Every feature we develop at Abbove starts from the same principle: make things clearer so that better decisions can be made. This dashboard is its most direct expression,” — Guillaume Desclée, CEO of Abbove

BRUSSELS, ETTERBEEK, BELGIUM, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abbove , the pan-European wealth planning platform, announces the launch of its new wealth dashboard, available this week to all its users.Designed to make simple or complex wealth situations immediately readable, this new module gives clients and their advisors a synthetic, dynamic and actionable view of family wealth, at a glance.The dashboard aggregates in real time all wealth information available on the platform: liquidity, ownership structure, savings capacity, and the evolution of wealth over time. Dynamic charts, key indicators and an intelligent alert system allow users to instantly identify priority issues and advisory opportunities, without having to navigate through the detail of the application. Abbove's Open Banking feeds and AI agent Mia continuously power this view, ensuring that the information presented is always up to date and relevant.Beyond visualisation, this dashboard has been designed as a genuine starting point for the wealth conversation. Better informed and better prepared, clients and their advisors can engage in richer discussions together, define strategies aligned with their life goals, and make decisions with clarity. For the advisor, it also represents a concrete time saving: by automating the collection and formatting of information, Abbove allows them to focus their energy where it creates the most value, the relationship and the advice."Every feature we develop at Abbove starts from the same principle: make things clearer so that better decisions can be made. This dashboard is its most direct expression," says Guillaume Desclée, CEO of Abbove.Used by more than 1,200 advisors accompanying 40,000 families across Europe, Abbove is deployed within leading institutions such as BNP Paribas Fortis, Deutsche Bank and Puilaetco-Quintet Private Bank.Find out more: www.abbove.com

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