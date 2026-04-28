Erem Latif Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erem Latif, founder of Engagement Lab, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how internal alignment and human-centered strategy shape sustainable, high-level performance.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Latif explores the connection between leadership effectiveness and internal coherence, and breaks down how integrating neuroscience, nervous system regulation, and identity-based transformation can drive consistent performance without burnout. She also highlights the importance of recalibrating decision-making and leadership patterns to create clarity, resilience, and long-term results in high-pressure environments.Erem’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/erem-latif

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