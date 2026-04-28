Container One Celebrates 35 Years in Business: Leading the Way in Shipping Container Solutions Across the U.S.

Container One, one of the nation's top suppliers of modified shipping containers and storage solutions, proudly announces a significant milestone

CANFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Container One, one of the nation's top suppliers of modified shipping containers and storage solutions, proudly announces a significant milestone: 35 years of delivering reliable, affordable, and customizable shipping container solutions to homes and businesses across the United States. This achievement reinforces Container One's role as an industry leader in the ever-evolving container market, known for transforming container procurement into a simple, seamless process.

Founded in 1990, Container One has continuously set the bar for customer satisfaction, providing shipping containers for a diverse range of applications, from portable storage and custom offices to containerized homes and agricultural storage solutions. With a strong track record, the company has now surpassed 75,000 containers delivered and remains at the forefront of container sales and modification services in the U.S.

"Celebrating 35 years of success is an extraordinary achievement, but it's the unwavering trust our customers place in us that means the most,” said Glenn Taylor, Founder and CEO of Container One. "Over the years, we've built a reputation not just for providing top-notch containers, but for offering personalized service, transparent pricing, and industry expertise that truly sets us apart from other container suppliers."

Container One's success stems from several key differentiators:

Unmatched Expertise: With more than three decades in the business, Container One has honed its ability to deliver quality containers and offer innovative custom modifications that meet the unique needs of each customer. Whether it's a modified shipping container for a container home or a shipping container office for sale, Container One has the expertise to deliver the perfect solution.

Nationwide Availability: Container One operates through a network of over 300 depot locations across all 50 states, ensuring rapid and reliable delivery of containers. This vast network allows Container One to provide faster shipping than competitors, with an emphasis on customer convenience.

Digital Innovation: The company has streamlined the purchasing process, offering an intuitive online platform where customers can easily access instant, transparent pricing for both new and used shipping containers. This digital-first approach allows customers to quickly enter their ZIP code, view all-inclusive pricing (including delivery), and purchase containers with just a few clicks.

Quality and Customization: Container One takes pride in offering high-quality steel containers, including insulated containers, converted shipping containers for sale, and other custom containers for sale. The company is also a leader in container modifications, providing insulated shipping containers, mobile office solutions, and other tailored options to meet residential, commercial, and agricultural needs.

As the company celebrates its 35th anniversary, Container One continues to prioritize customer satisfaction, expand its product offerings, and improve the accessibility of containers for both personal and business use.

"Our journey has been shaped by the desire to make containers more accessible to everyone, from residential homeowners looking for storage solutions to businesses and industries in need of specialized containers," added Glenn Taylor. "As we look toward the next 35 years, we remain committed to offering the highest quality, most reliable, and customizable shipping container solutions."

About Container One

Headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, Container One is the leading provider of shipping containers for sale in the United States. The company is known for its commitment to innovation, offering customers a streamlined digital experience and a range of modified shipping containers for everything from temporary housing to office spaces and storage solutions. Container One has maintained an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), reflecting its dedication to quality service, transparency, and customer trust.

For more information, please visit https://containerone.net.

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