Hellboy Statue: A Mike Mignola-Supervised Masterpiece Based on the 1994 Dark Horse Cover – Pre-Orders Open May 21

Hellboy 1/6 Scale Statue

A perfect fusion of nostalgic 1994 cover art and modern Mignola aesthetics, crafted under the creator's direct supervision.

OSAKA, JAPAN, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gecco is proud to unveil double 1/6 scale releases: The iconic B.P.R.D. Agent and the formidable "Anung Un Rama" Limited Variant, and both pre-orders open May 21st.・Hellboy 1/6 Scale StatueBased on the iconic cover art of DARK HORSE PRESENTS #88 (August 1994), this statue fuses the classic imagery with the refined Hellboy silhouette seen in Mike Mignola's recent works.Under the direct supervision of the creator, every detail has been crafted to capture the essence of Mignola's design—from the legendary "Right Hand of Doom" and rock-like musculature to his handgun, holster, and utility pouches.While the original cover art depicted a torn left sleeve, this statue features a detailed recreation of the B.P.R.D. (Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense) emblem.This piece is more than just a snapshot of an illustration; it is a masterful statue that brings the character's rich history and depth to life.-Product Name: Hellboy 1/6 Scale Statue-Retail Price: US$359.99-Release: 2026 Q4-Size: Approximately 13.6-inch height-Optional parts: handgun, display base-Material: Polystone-Copyright: Mike Mignola’s Hellboy™ © 2026 Mike Mignola.-Further Information: https://gecco.co.jp/en/product/hellboy/ ・HELLBOY 1/6 Scale Statue ~Anung Un Rama~This specialized variant statue captures Hellboy under his true demonic name, "Anung Un Rama."This version recreates his "true form," where the massive horns—usually sawn off—have regained their original, formidable length.Stripped of his trademark trench coat, his crimson physique is brought to life through powerful sculpting and paintwork that radiates his hellish power.In his left hand, he wields the legendary sword Excalibur, while the base features the "Frog"—an indispensable motif within the Mignola-verse.Delving into the very core of Hellboy’s identity, this distinct version is available exclusively as a limited distribution release ( D4TOYS.com ).-Product Name: HELLBOY 1/6 Scale Statue ~Anung Un Rama~-Retail Price: US$359.99-Release: 2026 Q4-Size: Approximately 15.6-inch height-Optional parts: Excalibur, display base-Material: Polystone-Copyright: Mike Mignola’s Hellboy™ © 2026 Mike Mignola.-Further Information: https://gecco.co.jp/en/product/anung-un-rama/

Hellboy 1/6 Scale Statue PV

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