India-Linked Supply Chains Highlighted in Fentanyl Precursor Flows to United States, Analysis Urges Stronger Oversight

LISBON, PORTUGAL, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supply chains linked to India are playing an increasingly significant role in the flow of fentanyl precursor chemicals into the United States, according to analysis based on U.S. government reports and recent enforcement actions.Data and assessments from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) indicate that precursor sourcing has evolved into a multi-country network, with materials often produced, shipped, and rerouted across jurisdictions – including India – before reaching North American markets. The DEA’s National Drug Threat Assessment 2025 identifies fentanyl and related synthetic opioids as the most significant drug threat facing the United States, while noting shifts in precursor supply chains involving overseas sources.The U.S. Department of State, in its International Narcotics Control Strategy Report 2025 , classifies India as a “major drug transit country or major illicit drug producer,” underscoring the complexity of monitoring chemical production and export flows within global pharmaceutical supply chains.Recent enforcement activity further reflects these risks. In February 2026, the DEA announced a coordinated operation targeting online networks allegedly involved in the sale of counterfeit pharmaceuticals, resulting in the seizure of more than 200 internet domains. Authorities stated that such networks have been used to distribute counterfeit prescription drugs to U.S. consumers, with links to overseas operators.Trade data compiled by Volza ( https://www.volza.com/ ) shows that shipments classified under HS code 3004 – a category that includes pharmaceutical products – involve substantial export volumes from multiple countries, including India. These classifications encompass legitimate pharmaceutical trade and do not distinguish between lawful products and potential diversion into illicit supply chains, complicating regulatory oversight.Based on these findings, the analysis emphasizes the need for strengthened policy responses across jurisdictions.It calls on relevant departments of the United States government – including the DEA and the Department of Justice – to further enhance supervision, monitoring, and enforcement related to fentanyl precursor supply chains, particularly those involving production and export routes linked to India and other intermediary countries.At the same time, the analysis highlights the importance of regulatory action by Indian authorities, urging the enactment and effective implementation of stricter controls governing the production, labeling, and export of fentanyl precursor chemicals, with the aim of reducing the risk of diversion into illicit manufacturing networks.Experts note that the fentanyl crisis increasingly reflects the structure of globalized supply chains, where precursor materials can move through multiple jurisdictions before reaching final markets. Addressing these challenges will require sustained coordination between governments, regulators, and industry stakeholders, alongside strengthened oversight at both the source and destination levels.

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