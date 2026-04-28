digital production sportswear manufacturer smart apparel manufacturing custom make hockey jerseys

Designing jerseys for youth teams is simple with our AI generator” — xinzheng hu

SHENZHEN, CHINA, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI-assisted design and digital production are becoming key drivers of faster custom teamwear delivery in the sportswear manufacturing industry. Recent local media coverage shows how Tonton Sports is combining intelligent design tools, smart equipment, and digital production management to improve responsiveness, shorten development cycles, and strengthen flexible manufacturing capabilities for customized sportswear orders.One example highlighted in the report involved a school customer from Ningbo that confirmed an order for quick-dry basketball uniforms after reviewing a same-day sample, while also scheduling a larger follow-up order. From receiving the request to finalizing production and shipment, the turnaround was completed within 24 hours, demonstrating how digital workflows can help a custom teamwear manufacturer respond more quickly to customer demand.AI design has become one of the most important upgrades in the company’s product development process. By entering keywords such as “basketball uniform” and “quick-dry fabric,” designers can generate apparel concepts in around 20 seconds and receive a 3D fitting preview in about 10 seconds. This faster concept-to-visualization process helps shorten decision cycles, improve communication efficiency, and support more agile development for brands and buyers looking for AI design for sportswear and faster sampling workflows.Compared with traditional apparel development, this AI-supported workflow improves both design speed and confirmation efficiency. Rapid concept generation and 3D visualization allow teams to review styles earlier, refine requirements more efficiently, and move toward digital sampling with less delay. For businesses sourcing custom sports uniforms or exploring more efficient product development, this type of workflow can help bridge the gap between creative direction and manufacturing execution.To support this process, the company has built a database covering more than 2,000 fabrics and over 600 accessory options. According to the report, its AI-enabled system can match materials with production requirements more accurately, helping improve coordination between development and manufacturing. This digital foundation is connected with four hanging production lines and around 200 smart devices, supporting monthly output of more than 300,000 pieces while reducing annual labor costs by an estimated RMB 5 million.The company has also established a full-chain digital production system linking AI-generated designs with printing, cutting, sorting, and shipping. Each garment and each fabric piece is assigned a unique digital ID, allowing more precise tracking throughout the workflow. This type of digital apparel production model helps speed up order execution and supports delivery in as little as 24 hours for certain projects.In sorting operations, barcode scanning and color-coded indicator systems have further improved efficiency. The report states that two workers can complete around 3,000 pieces per day through the current process, representing a tenfold improvement over traditional methods. This reflects how smart apparel manufacturing can improve not only production speed, but also day-to-day operational efficiency.

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