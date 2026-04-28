Aiarty Image Enhancer Delivers High-Fidelity Restoration of Old Photos with Natural Textures

Aiarty Image Enhancer

Aiarty Image Enhancer restores old photos with AI, reducing noise and restoring clarity while preserving natural detail and authenticity.

CHENGDU, CHINA, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As more people digitize and revisit aging photo collections, demand is rising for practical, high-quality restoration solutions. Aiarty Image Enhancer is increasingly used in real-world restoration scenarios, helping recover detail, clarity, and color from degraded images while preserving their original character. From early digital camera photos to scanned prints, Aiarty allows users to transcend the limitations of aging hardware and physical degradation, preserving the "classic soul" of images while meeting modern display standards.

“Restoring an old photograph is a delicate balance between technical precision and emotional preservation,” said the CEO of Aiarty Software. “Many traditional tools either over-process images or require complex manual work, often producing overly smooth or artificial-looking results. Our approach focuses on recovering original detail while preserving natural texture, avoiding the plastic look associated with aggressive enhancement. The goal is to make vintage photos appear more natural and lifelike, as if captured with greater clarity, while staying true to how they were originally seen.”

Upscale Low-Resolution Photos for High-Quality Prints

Old digital photos—particularly those captured on early 10–12MP cameras—often feature distinctive CCD/CMOS color rendering, but their limited resolution can restrict how they are used today. When enlarged for printing, these images typically suffer from visible pixelation and loss of detail.

Aiarty Image Enhancer applies generative upscaling to reconstruct missing visual data, converting low-resolution files into high-fidelity images suitable for larger print formats. The process preserves natural textures and original lens characteristics, avoiding the overly smooth or “plastic” look often associated with aggressive enhancement. This allows users to reproduce older photos in formats such as framed prints, photo books, or display enlargements with improved clarity.

Remove Noise, Blur, and Compression Artifacts

Many old photos—especially low-light shots or compressed JPEG files—contain visible grain, blurriness, and blocky artifacts. Aiarty automatically reduces noise while preserving natural textures, ensuring that fine details are not mistakenly smoothed away. Its AI sharpening further corrects blur and pixelation, restoring clarity without introducing harsh edges or unnatural outlines.

Two-Pass High-Fidelity Restoration for Challenging Images:

For severely degraded images, such as grain-heavy night photography or dust-affected scanned prints, Aiarty applies a high-fidelity two-pass restoration workflow designed to improve results on complex sources.

Rather than enhancing and upscaling in a single step, the process separates restoration into two stages. In the first stage, the AI focuses on native-resolution cleaning using its More-Detail GAN v3 model, removing noise, grain, and compression artifacts without enlarging the image. In the second stage, the cleaned image is then upscaled (e.g., 2×, 4×, or 8×), allowing detail reconstruction to occur on a stable, artifact-free foundation.

By decoupling image “repair” from “enlargement,” Aiarty helps prevent imperfections from being amplified during upscaling, resulting in more natural and realistic restoration outcomes compared to traditional one-step enhancement methods.

Restore Faces with Natural Detail and Clarity

Faces are often the most important part of old photos, yet they are also the most vulnerable to blur, noise, and detail loss. Aiarty applies AI-based face restoration to recover facial features such as eyes, skin texture, and contours with improved clarity.

Rather than over-smoothing or generating artificial-looking results, the system prioritizes natural and authentic detail recovery, ensuring restored portraits remain recognizable and faithful to the original subjects without a “plastic” appearance.

"Currently, our Face Restoration model is optimized specifically for low-resolution and vintage source material, such as early digital files and old scans," the CEO also points out. "We are committed to the continuous evolution of this technology and are actively working on expanding our model’s capabilities to handle an even wider range of portrait types in future updates."

Restore Faded Colors & Remove Surface Imperfections

Time often robs old photographs of their vibrancy, leaving behind faded tones, shifted colors, and flattened contrast. Aiarty Image Enhancer allows users to manually adjust exposure, contrast, saturation, and overall tonal balance, enabling more precise control over color restoration and helping revive vivid and natural-looking tones.

In addition, its AI-powered eraser can intelligently remove light scratches and small imperfections commonly found in scanned photos. The AI "inpaints" these areas by analyzing surrounding pixels and textures, ensuring the result is a clearer, more refined photo that still preserves its original character.

Privacy-First Restoration

For many users, restoring old photos often involves highly personal and irreplaceable memories, especially family albums and private archival collections. As a result, data privacy plays a critical role in the restoration process.

Aiarty Image Enhancer is designed with a privacy-first approach, ensuring that all image processing is performed locally on the user’s device. Photos are never uploaded, shared, or used for AI training, allowing users to restore sensitive family and personal images with confidence.

At the same time, the software remains accessible to users of all skill levels, offering one-click enhancement without requiring manual editing experience. It also supports batch processing, enabling efficient restoration of entire photo collections.

Pricing & Availability

Aiarty Image Enhancer is available on both Windows and macOS. The current cross-platform Lifetime License is priced at $79 (originally $155) and provides coverage for either one Windows PC and one Mac, or up to three Windows PCs or three Macs under a single license.

The license includes lifetime access with free future upgrades, offering long-term value without requiring ongoing subscription payments.

For more information about the current offer, please visit https://www.aiarty.com/ai-image-enhancer/cross-platform-offer.htm?ttref=w4bd-aia-zhh2604-enpr

About Aiarty

Aiarty is the AI-focused innovation brand from Digiarty Software, dedicated to developing cutting-edge multimedia solutions. With a talented team of passionate engineers dedicated to pushing boundaries, Aiarty develops cutting-edge AI tools meticulously crafted to elevate digital experiences worldwide.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 20 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.aiarty.com/

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