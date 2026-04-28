Venera Technologies’ CapMate® honored with Future’s Best of Show Award at NAB Show 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venera Technologies today announced that its CapMate® solution has been named a winner of the Future’s Best of Show Award at NAB Show 2026, presented by TVBEurope.

Recognized by a panel of industry experts and editors, the Best of Show Awards celebrate products that stand out among a large field of NAB exhibitors for their innovation, technical excellence, and ability to address real-world challenges for the media and entertainment industry.

CapMate® was selected for addressing one of the industry’s most critical challenges—delivering accurate, compliant, and scalable caption and subtitle workflows. By combining AI-driven automation with intelligent verification and correction, and supporting over 50 languages, CapMate enables media organizations worldwide to significantly reduce manual effort while improving consistency and turnaround times.

By integrating automated QC, correction, and subtitle creation into a unified workflow, CapMate enables broadcasters, OTT platforms, and localization providers to meet demanding delivery standards more efficiently.

“We’re thrilled to see CapMate recognized at NAB 2026. Our goal with CapMate has been to bring intelligent automation to caption and subtitle workflows. By combining AI-driven verification, correction, and generation in a cloud-native platform, we help media organizations ensure accuracy, meet compliance requirements, and process high volumes of content efficiently,” said Fereidoon Khosravi, Chief Business Development Officer at Venera Technologies.

The Future Best of Show Awards highlight the most impactful technologies showcased at NAB, with winners featured across Future’s global media platforms, including TVBEurope.

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About CapMate®

CapMate® is an AI/ML-powered, cloud-native platform for automated caption and subtitle QC, correction, and creation. It enables detection of complex issues such as caption-audio sync, burnt-in text overlap, CPS/CPL/WPM violations, missing captions, forced narratives, language verification and more. With integrated QC intelligence and a dedicated viewer for detailed review and correction, CapMate helps deliver accurate, compliant, and broadcast-ready subtitles at scale.

Learn more: www.veneratech.com/capmate

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