Governor Abbott Appoints Long As Judge Of The 170th Judicial District Court In McLellan County

TEXAS, April 27 - April 27, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Gina Long as Judge of the 170th Judicial District Court in McLellan County for a term set to expire December 31, 2026.

Gina Long of Axtell is an associate attorney at Harrison Davis Morrison Jones, P.C. and serves as an adjunct professor at Baylor University. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Texas Trial Lawyers Association, and the Waco-McLennan County Bar Association. Additionally, she serves on the board of the Dr Pepper Museum, is a foster parent with Arrow Child & Family Ministries, and volunteers with Mission Waco and Isaiah 117 House. Long received a Bachelor of Arts in General Business Administration (Pre-Law) from Michigan State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law.