Scottsdale Author Dr. Dennis Cummins Launches Invitational Selling, Donates 100% of Proceeds to Make-A-Wish

Selling has changed, but most sales advice hasn’t.

New sales book challenges outdated tactics, inspired by a personal story and supporting Make-A-Wish and Gesher Disability Services

Selling has changed, but most sales advice hasn’t. This book fixes that!” — Dr. Dennis Cummins

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sales communication strategist and keynote speaker Dr. Dennis Cummins has announced the April 28 launch of his new book, Invitational Selling : The Human Connection Advantage, a project rooted in both professional insight and personal experience.The book’s philosophy is inspired in part by Cummins’ daughter, Lauren, whose resilience through serious health challenges reshaped how he views connection, communication, and influence. That perspective became the foundation for a sales approach that replaces pressure with understanding.To honor that inspiration, Cummins is donating 100 percent of royalties from the book’s initial launch to Make-A-Wish Foundation and Gesher Disability Services, supporting children and individuals facing life-altering circumstances.In Invitational Selling, Cummins challenges traditional sales strategies that rely on persuasion and urgency. Instead, he introduces the Invitational Selling™ system, a framework that helps professionals communicate in a way that builds trust, reduces resistance, and naturally leads to action.“As technology creates more noise and sameness, human connection becomes the real differentiator,” said Cummins. “This book shows people how to communicate in a way that makes others feel understood, not pressured.”As the founder of Pro Speaker Academy , Cummins has worked with organizations and sales teams to refine how they present their value in high-stakes conversations. His approach focuses on clarity, relatability, and alignment, helping clients turn conversations into meaningful business outcomes.Cummins also serves as co-founder and co-chair of the C-Suite Network Corporate Speakers Council, where he collaborates with executives and thought leaders to elevate communication and influence.Invitational Selling: The Human Connection Advantage will be available through major online retailers beginning April 28.For more information, visit www.DennisCummins.com

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