Mystic Force Foundation Brings High-Speed Joy to Kids Battling Cancer with Exotic Cars and Race Car-Themed Celebration
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mystic Force Foundation transformed its beloved Heroes Hangout into a high-energy celebration of joy, imagination, and unforgettable experiences for children battling cancer and their families.
In a one-of-a-kind event designed to uplift spirits and create lasting memories, children battling cancer had the opportunity to get up close with a stunning lineup of exotic cars, including the beloved Gold Lamborghini. The excitement continued inside the Heroes Hangout, where the space was transformed into a race car-themed party filled with hands-on activities, including painting and personalizing their very own little race cars.
At Mystic Force Foundation, the mission is simple yet powerful: to restore moments of childhood that are always taken away by a cancer diagnosis. Through immersive, joy-filled experiences like today’s event, the Foundation continues to support families so that these children can simply be kids—laughing, playing, and dreaming beyond hospital walls.
“Today was about more than cars and crafts—it’s about giving our children a sense of freedom, excitement, and normalcy,” says Silvia Vanni, founder of Mystic Force Foundation. “These moments matter. They bring light during some of the darkest times, not only for the children but for their entire families.”
Heroes Hangout, the Foundation’s dedicated space for families battling a childhood cancer diagnosis, came alive with creativity, laughter, and the roar of engines—both real and imagined—as children enjoyed fun crafts and games, they shared the day with others who truly understand their journey.
Mystic Force Foundation extends heartfelt gratitude to Ride2Revive, Ladies & Lamborghinis, Fulford United Methodist Church, and all the generous supporters and community partners who made the event possible. Their commitment continues to drive the Foundation’s mission forward, ensuring that no child faces cancer without moments of joy along the way.
The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4- year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. After a very difficult 3 1/2 year battle, Salvatore passed away in 2011, but he continues to be an inspiration to the community and his legacy continues to change the lives of all children and families impacted by Childhood Cancer.
This year is the Foundation’s 18-year anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Dream Wishes’, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, offering family financial support, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. The Foundation is also celebrating the 8th Anniversary of The Heroes Hangout, a magical Childhood Cancer Haven located in North Miami Beach, FL that serves children from all over the world treated in all South Florida Hospitals.
Silvia Dominguez Dominguez Vanni
Mystic Force Foundation
+1 305-726-1155
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Exotic Car Show & Racing Party
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