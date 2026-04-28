Tale X Sign MoU with Mobile Legends Supported by Ministry of Creative Economy to Bring Indonesian IP to the Global Stage

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Sekuya (Tale X Asia) has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding with MOONTON Games, supported by the Kementerian Ekonomi Kreatif Republik Indonesia

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sekuya, through Tale X Asia, has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding with MOONTON Games, supported by the Kementerian Ekonomi Kreatif Republik Indonesia, to integrate 6 Indonesian intellectual properties into the MPL Indonesia ecosystem opening a direct path for local IPs to reach millions of players worldwide.

The partnership positions MPL Indonesia as a “Creative Playground”, where local intellectual property can be developed, integrated into esports experiences, and introduced to global gaming audiences. Under this collaboration, six Indonesian IPs, including Starla, Beemala, Khuga, and Miyu, will become part of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang ecosystem, expanding their visibility far beyond domestic audiences.

This is a significant milestone considering that Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is one of the largest mobile esports titles in the world, with hundreds of millions of players globally and one of the strongest fan bases in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Through the MPL ecosystem alone, local IPs introduced through this collaboration have the opportunity to be seen by millions of players, viewers, and esports fans worldwide, giving Indonesian creators unprecedented exposure on an international platform.

Joshua Budiman, Founder and CEO of Sekuya, said the collaboration represents a major breakthrough for Indonesian creators seeking global visibility.

“This is an important step in proving that Indonesian IP can stand on the same stage as global entertainment brands. Through Mobile Legends and MPL, our local creators now have access to one of the largest digital audiences in the world. This is how local IP can grow faster by entering platforms where the audience already exists at scale.”

Joshua added that the partnership is designed not only to provide exposure, but also to create a sustainable ecosystem for IP growth.

In parallel, local IPs including Starla and Miyu are also being introduced to broader national audiences through collaborations such as the PT Kereta Api Indonesia and Ministry of Creative Economy’s Hari Kartini campaign with Erica Richardo, where Indonesian characters appear in public transportation art installations. Together, these initiatives strengthen the presence of Indonesian IP across both public infrastructure and global digital entertainment.

Through the MoU with MOONTON and the Ministry of Creative Economy, Sekuya and Tale X are helping build a new growth pathway for Indonesian IP, one where local creative assets are not only celebrated domestically, but positioned to compete and be recognized on the global stage through platforms used by millions around the world.

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