South Florida Soul Rodeo Returns Mother’s Day Weekend 2026 with Music, Culture & High-Energy Action

The South Florida Soul Rodeo returns Mother’s Day Weekend 2026 with two days of culture, live music, and high-energy rodeo action you don’t want to miss.

HOMESTEAD, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated South Florida Soul Rodeo is saddling up for an unforgettable Mother’s Day Weekend takeover, bringing a powerful blend of Black Southern culture, live music, and rodeo excitement to South Florida on Friday, May 8, 2026, and Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the Harris Field Doc De Milly Rodeo Grounds located at 1034 NE 8th Street, Homestead, FL 33030.Presented by T-Dogg’s Bigg Dreams Charity inc. and 2 Extreme Marketing & Promotion, this two-day cultural experience is more than just a rodeo, it’s a movement celebrating heritage, community, and entertainment while giving back.The weekend kicks off on Friday, May 8, 2026, with the Kick-Off Field Party, a high-energy outdoor experience bringing together trail riders, line dancers, and Southern Soul lovers from across the region. This event will also include a live performance from Lathan, known for his popular line dance song “Freak It”, and free barbeque.Then on Saturday, May 9, 2026, the main event takes center stage with the South Florida Soul Rodeo, featuring youth and adult cowboys and cowgirls competing in various rodeo contests including Chute Dogging, Bull Riding, Barrel Racing, and Ranch Bronc Riding for a chance to win a total of $6800 plus bragging rights.The night culminates with a show-stopping live performance by Southern Soul popular recording office Pokey Bear, bringing chart-topping hits and crowd-favorite energy to the rodeo arena.Beyond the boots, hats, and adrenaline, the South Florida Soul Rodeo is driven by purpose. A portion of proceeds T-Dogg’s Bigg Dreams Charity inc., supporting initiatives that uplift underserved communities and create opportunities for youth and families.“The South Florida Soul Rodeo is about more than entertainment, it’s about creating a space where culture, community, and opportunity come together,” says event founder, Travis Gammage. “We’re proud to showcase the richness of Southern Soul and rodeo traditions while giving back through T-Dogg’s Bigg Dreams Charity inc. This year, we’re taking everything to the next level, and we’re excited for the world to experience it.”Building on the success of last year’s sold-out events, which drew widespread attention and media coverage across South Florida, the 2026 edition is expected to attract an even larger audience, blending Western sports with Southern Soul culture in a way rarely seen in the region.

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