One Giant Leap Australia and SpacePort Australia Join Forces SPACE SCIENCE SCHOOL: Academia to Manufacturing

Dr Gabrielle M Caswell Space science school proposed for Australia. Space science school planned for Moree, Australia

One Giant Leap Australia and SpacePort Australia Join Forces to form SPACE SCIENCE SCHOOL: Engagement, Education. Academia to Manufacturing.

MOREE, AUSTRALIA, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Giant Leap Australia (OGL) and SpacePort Australia (SPA) have announced a strategic partnership, creating Space Science School: Engagement, Education. Academic to Manufacturing, rapidly been shortened to the ‘Triple S Atom Project’ (SSS-AtoM©).Dr Caswell stated, “Before the successful journey of Artemis II, human space flight did not seem real for a lot recent generations. Now, in the timeframe of less than a month, there has been the renaissance of human space flight, and a plan to settle on the Moon in the next couple of years”, she continued, “The growing space sector was estimated to reach $USD 35 trillion by 2030. I think we can half the time frame, and double the dollar value. The world is now ‘on mission’”.SSS-AtoM© will continue the educational outreach of One Giant Leap Australia and Dr Caswell of SpacePort Australia, both of which started independently, and maximise access to STEM education in rural and remote areas.With the anticipated growth of the space and advanced technology sectors, Australia is facing a significant shortfall of STEM capability — from robotics to space medicine, from coding to navigation. More than 10,000 space skilled professionals will be needed to meet the near future workforce demand. Ms Carpenter added, “There must be an integrated and engaging pathway that connects what students learn in both formal and informal education settings, with the skills required by tomorrow’s workforce. One Giant Leap Australia has been working to highlight the practical capabilities young people will need, and in some cases for the future jobs which are yet to be conceived and created”.The Triple S AtoM (SSS-AtoM©) project has been designed with a bold ambition: to double the reach of One Giant Leap Australia’s educational programs, expand the organisation’s national impact which incorporating new sectors included film, arts and design. The COVID-19 crisis demonstrated how isolation, similar to what will be encountered in Exploration Class Space Missions (ECSM) and extraterrestrial colonisation, can effect mental health and cognition. An insightful clinical approach by Dr Caswell, an active rural general practitioner, has seen a holistic approach to include art and communication pathways, convinced they will be imperative to human success in space.Dr Caswell noted that the future of space is rapidly shifting toward commercial leadership, following the trajectory set by organisations such as SpaceX and Blue Origin — companies that have demonstrated their capabilities in research, applied science and the development of space ready transport systems. She acknowledged that Australia does not yet possess these capabilities at scale, but emphasised that the next generation will be the ones to change that.“You never know which child attending One Giant Leap’s Australia Aerospace Camp will be the one to build Australia’s next breakthrough”, she said, ‘But we can all contribute to making learning opportunities possible”.The initiative aims to strengthen the connections OGL already holds across the education sector, while increasing exposure to commercial partners, research and development environments, as well as companies operating within the global space industry, research and development sectors. Dr. Gabrielle M. Caswell underscored the impact of the partnership: “Inspiring the next generation requires making science, science careers, tangible and accessible. Through this collaboration, we are building a global network of hubs that connect education with real-world pathways into STEM careers. If there are people who would like to contribute to SSS-AtoM©, or help a kid get to Space Camp, please do contact one of us, a small amount can go a long way. As I often tell students and mentorees — if we can imagine it, we can achieve it.”About One Giant Leap AustraliaOne Giant Leap Australia is dedicated to advancing STEM and space education, offering transformative opportunities for students and educators to develop their knowledge and build career pathways. To create a fully equipped future workforce, a diverse and dynamic set of skills is essential to meet the needs of employers in STEM industries. One Giant Leap Australia fosters student interest in STEM while keeping up with developments in the space industry and providing innovative programs to address its needs.One Giant Leap Australia Go Fund Me Space Camp Appeal: https://gofund.me/d53f462dd END###Further information:One Giant Leap Australia: https://onegiantleapaustralia.com/ SpacePort Australia Pty Ltd: www.spaceportaustralia.com.au Dr. Gabrielle M. Caswell: www.DrGabrielleMCaswell.com Media Contact:One Giant Leap Australia: contact@onegiantleapaustralia.com.au• Ms Jackie Carpenter +61 (0) 412 326 509SpacePort Australia: contact@spaceportaustralia.com.au• Office +61 (0) 455 321 174

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