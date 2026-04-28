Alabaster International to Debut in Orange County with May 15 Event at Deli Nerds

Alabaster International will host Her Light & Legacy on May 15 in Costa Mesa. The day includes a dine-out fundraiser at Deli Nerds, with 10% of food purchases supporting initiatives across East Africa and Sri Lanka. Shannon Fernando-Rubera, Founder of Alabaster International. A family nurse practitioner and TEDx speaker leading community-based work across East Africa and Sri Lanka, focused on expanding access to healthcare, nutrition, and essential resources for women. Healthcare workers gather at the Dorze Maternity Center in Ethiopia, developed with support from Alabaster International in collaboration with local institutions. Shannon Fernando-Rubera with women participating in a locally led economic empowerment initiative supported by Alabaster International. Women gather in a community library supported by Alabaster International, part of its literacy and education initiatives.

Costa Mesa event features dine-out fundraiser and curated evening supporting women across East Africa and Sri Lanka.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alabaster International will host Her Light & Legacy | An Evening with Alabaster International on May 15 at Deli Nerds in Costa Mesa, marking the organization’s first formal introduction to the Orange County community and a new phase of local engagement in support of its global work.The event includes an all-day dine-out fundraiser, with 10 percent of all food purchases at Deli Nerds benefiting Alabaster International. Community members may participate throughout the day, whether attending the evening program or dining earlier in support of the cause.From 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., guests will gather for a curated evening featuring light bites, champagne, and remarks from founder Shannon Fernando-Rubera, followed by time for connection. The gathering is designed to introduce Alabaster’s work in a setting that is both local and accessible, while building momentum toward the organization’s September 12 fundraising gala.Alabaster International advances healthcare, nutrition, and education across underserved communities in East Africa and Sri Lanka through programs that are locally led and built for long-term sustainability.Fernando-Rubera, a family nurse practitioner and TEDx speaker, founded the organization in 2012. Her work has led to the establishment of clinics, maternity centers, food security initiatives, and education programs that continue to operate under local leadership.“This isn’t about distance, it’s about connection,” said Fernando-Rubera. “When women have access to the resources they need, the impact doesn’t stay local, it ripples outward. It’s about recognizing that we all have a role in that.”The May 15 event offers Orange County attendees a direct entry point into Alabaster’s work through an in-person experience designed to inform, connect, and engage.The evening will feature curated experiences, including the Wall of Women, which highlights stories from women impacted by Alabaster’s programs, along with the “I Believe in Her” card experience.Guests may also participate in raffle drawings, bid on select silent auction items, and contribute directly to the organization. Admission is complimentary, with optional giving opportunities available both in advance and onsite.Space is limited, and advance RSVP via Eventbrite is encouraged.About Alabaster InternationalAlabaster International is a nonprofit advancing healthcare, nutrition, education, and community-led development in underserved regions across East Africa and Sri Lanka. Founded in 2012, the organization works alongside community members, Indigenous women, and local NGO partners to design and implement solutions that are culturally grounded and built for long-term, generational impact.Its model prioritizes proximity, community partnership, and local ownership, ensuring solutions are shaped and led by the communities they serve. Alabaster’s efforts have resulted in locally operated clinics, maternity centers, food security programs, and education initiatives across the regions it serves.Learn more at www.alabasterinternational.org

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