Fanzoo Launches First-of-Its-Kind Fan-Athlete Marketplace Co-Founded by Rob Gronkowski

Fanzoo, co-founded by four-time Super Bowl champion and NFL legend Rob Gronkowski, today announces its official launch, marking a significant shift across the sports industry.

Groundbreaking marketplace Fanzoo enables direct, monetizable connections between fans and their favorite athletes across professional and collegiate sports

Athletes at every stage of their careers can now engage with fans in ways that were never before possible. We've designed Fanzoo to be simple, safe, and rewarding for both sides.” — Spencer Cannold, CEO, Fanzoo

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fanzoo today announces its official launch, marking a significant shift across the sports industry. The platform — co-founded by four-time Super Bowl champion and NFL legend Rob Gronkowski — is the first centralized marketplace purpose-built to broker direct, authenticated, and monetizable experiences between fans and the athletes who inspire them. Fanzoo is live now at fanzoo.com A TRUE WHITE SPACE: THE FIRST MARKETPLACE OF ITS KINDUntil now, the relationship between sports fans and the athletes they love has been fundamentally one-sided. Fans cheer from the stands, follow from their feeds, and admire from a distance — while athletes have had no direct, scalable way to engage with or monetize their most loyal supporters beyond traditional endorsement deals and autograph signings.Fanzoo changes everything. No platform has ever combined centralized athlete onboarding, fan-driven experience discovery, and seamless transaction infrastructure into a single marketplace — until now. Fanzoo is not an iteration on what exists. It is the category.Through Fanzoo, fans can book paid one-on-one video calls, personalized coaching sessions, virtual watch parties, VIP appearances, keynote engagements, and custom fan experiences — directly with the athletes they cheer for. Athletes gain a powerful new income stream and a community of fans they can engage, reward, and grow on their own terms."Athletes at every stage of their careers — from college standouts to professional legends — can now engage with fans in ways that were never before possible. We've designed Fanzoo to be simple, safe, and rewarding for both sides. It's not just a platform. It's a new model for fandom where loyal fans who show up and show out deserve more than a seat in the stands."— Spencer Cannold, CEO, FanzooMOMENTUM AT LAUNCHFanzoo has already attracted to the platform hundreds of athletes across the MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, collegiate programs and more — with new athletes joining every week. Notable early adopters include DeSean Jackson, Byron Scott, Norris Cole, Sean Avery and Adam Jones, among others. The early momentum signals a market that has long been waiting for exactly this: a trusted, intuitive, athlete-first marketplace where fans become friends and athletes become entrepreneurs.BUILT BY CHAMPIONS, DESIGNED FOR EVERYONEFanzoo isn't a startup built in a vacuum — it was born on the field. Led by a veteran team with deep roots in athlete representation, sports technology, and marketplace innovation, Fanzoo carries the credibility and insider knowledge that only comes from having lived the athlete-fan dynamic firsthand. The founders recognized a glaring gap in the sports ecosystem: athletes had massive fan bases and no direct line to them. Fans had passion, loyalty, and a hunger for connection — and no way to fulfill it. Fanzoo is the bridge.ABOUT FANZOOFanzoo transforms fandom from spectator to participant, creating authentic, unforgettable connections between fans and the athletes who inspire them. Aiming to transform the way fans experience sports, Fanzoo presents the first marketplace designed to bring fans and athletes together by enabling direct engagement through a centralized marketplace that brokers fan-driven, athlete-monetizable experiences and one-of-a-kind interactions designed to last a lifetime. Co-founded by four-time Super Bowl champion and NFL legend Rob Gronkowski, and led by a team with deep roots in athlete representation, technology, and marketplace innovation, Fanzoo presents a new model for fandom where loyal fans who show up and show out deserve more than a seat in the stands. Until now, the relationship between sports fans and the athletes they love has been one-sided. Whether it's a virtual one-on-one, personalized training session, VIP experiences, or inspired keynote, Fanzoo makes it possible. To learn more and follow along, visit Fanzoo at fanzoo.com and @fanzooinc on Instagram.MEDIA INQUIRIESpress@fanzoo.com | fanzoo.com

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