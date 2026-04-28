Sam Celebrates One Year of Providing Real Women Expert Support for Life’s Tough Transitions

Sam | The Support Platform for Women

Expert Support Platform for Women to Continue Human-First Strategy and Expand Offerings to B2B Employer Benefits

We knew this problem was coming. The explosion of an aging Boomer population combined with other economic and political headwinds place women in a vulnerable position. We’re proud to help.” — Abby Nydam, Founder and CEO, Sam

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sam, The Support Platform for Women™, today celebrates one year since launching its expert support marketplace tailored for women carrying it all, including work, home, health, and eldercare. In a time of AI shortcuts, shrinking support, and a growing eldercare crisis, Sam stands apart as a comprehensive on-demand solution for women seeking real human expertise that enables them to feel seen and prepared. Support is booked online instantly with highly vetted and certified female experts (<1% acceptance rate) from across the country. Sessions start at $50 and can be completed in less than an hour. Sam is not just a destination for support and information, but a human-first place for women to safeguard their progress and realize their potential.

Sam’s Year 1 performance metrics serve as the benchmark we continue to build upon:

- 72% CMGR: Scaling at a 72% Compound Monthly Growth Rate since launch.

- 10,000+ Experts: Over 10,000 senior professional leaders applied to join Sam in 12 months with zero marketing spend.

- 500+ Human Support Hours: Delivered through 1:1 Expert sessions and live events, representing over 500 hours of direct, Expert-led intervention.

- Trust: Sam maintains a 47% email open rate, a 15-percentage-point lead over industry benchmarks, proving Sam is providing content that resonates.

- 7x Organic Reach: Expanding more than seven times beyond its foundational audience in year one, reaching over 31,000 unique individuals through earned social channels.

Women are not okay

The need for support exists and continues to grow. A March 2026 research survey conducted by Sam to women aged 35 and older, found that 81% of women report that life events are increasingly complex and compounding as they age. While 86% of women have faced a recent destabilizing event, the resources to manage them remain scarce. And 72% of American women feel they lack the adequate emotional and practical support required to navigate major life transitions like eldercare, job loss, or bereavement.

This gap costs all of us. Last year alone, 455,000 women exited the workforce. Women are five times more likely than their male counterparts to forfeit their careers to care for loved ones. Forty-two percent cited caregiving as the main reason they walked away. Sam exists because these losses are preventable. Seventy-one percent of these women would have remained in their roles had adequate support been available.

“We knew this problem was coming, the signs have been there for a while. The explosion of an aging Boomer population combined with other economic and political headwinds place women in a vulnerable position. We’re proud to be able to help,” said Abby Nydam, Founder and CEO, Sam.

Today’s institutions we rely on were built in the 1950s for two roles: homemaker and breadwinner – not both. Today, women often play both roles – plus caregiver to everyone in their lives. “The Sandwich Generation” now comprises nearly 1 in 4 American adults. More than half of all adults in their 40s are balancing the dual demands of raising children and caring for an aging parent. Caregivers across generations are 60% women. As the private and public sectors struggle to meet the needs of our aging population, the caregiver – usually, the daughter – is left behind along with our collective progress.

Women, not AI

According to Pew Research, 55% of women are more concerned than excited about AI’s role in daily life. That’s why Sam will always be human-only. We believe that in a moment of critical need and vulnerability, women deserve to connect with a real person – a woman with deep expertise and lived experience.

“Women deserve to feel trust and safety – full stop. It becomes harder and harder to trust these AI systems by the day,” said Nydam.

What’s Ahead: Scaling

This year, Sam will grow its support for working women and families. Sam will prioritize the rollout of Sam for Employers, a turnkey model designed to put Sam support directly into employee benefit packages. It is a simple and convenient way for companies to support the women they hire and promote female workforce longevity within an organization. By providing support for the hard parts of life – like caring for aging parents or navigating a loss – Sam can provide women with real support and actionable strategies before they have to make the difficult decision to stay or leave a job.

To find out more about Sam and build a free personalized dashboard, please visit: wearesam.co.

About Sam

Sam is The Support Platform for Women™ with vetted Experts providing 1:1 one-hour sessions at a time, a dedicated Navigator, tools, and events. Built and launched in under four months (April 27, 2025), Sam is a new category of support providing private 1:1 sessions (starting at $50) across: Career, Financial, Eldercare & Caregiving, Grief, Mindset & Habits, Civic & Community Engagement, and Relationships & Sex. For more information visit https://wearesam.co.

Sources: Sam Internal Analytics/Survey, Pew Research Center, AARP Public Policy Institute, National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC), Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Edelman Trust Institute, McKinsey & Company, LeanIn.org

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