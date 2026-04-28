Shine and Revive Mobile Detailing Wins 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Car Wash in the Lockyer Valley Region, QLD

LOCKYER VALLEY REGION, QLD, AUSTRALIA, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shine and Revive Mobile Detailing has been honoured with the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Car Wash in the Lockyer Valley Region, Queensland. This recognition highlights the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional mobile car detailing services and maintaining outstanding customer satisfaction. Serving clients across the Lockyer Valley, Shine and Revive Mobile Detailing has built a strong reputation for convenience, reliability, and high-quality workmanship. By bringing professional car care directly to customers’ homes and workplaces, the business offers a seamless and time-saving alternative to traditional car wash services.Shine and Revive Mobile Detailing stood out for its attention to detail, use of premium products, and consistent ability to exceed customer expectations.Shine and Revive Mobile Detailing offers a comprehensive range of professional services designed to suit every level of vehicle care, from quick maintenance washes to full showroom restorations. Their packages include convenient options such as express interior and exterior cleans, as well as more intensive services like deep interior detailing, which features steam cleaning, carpet shampooing, and leather rejuvenation to restore vehicles to a near-new condition. For those seeking a complete transformation, their full detailing and all-inclusive packages combine meticulous interior care with extensive exterior treatments, including hand washing, waxing, bug and tar removal, and detailed wheel and tyre cleaning. In addition, Shine and Revive specialises in exterior enhancement services such as paint correction and polishing, helping to restore shine and remove imperfections. They also offer advanced ceramic coating protection, providing long-lasting durability, UV resistance, and a high-gloss finish that keeps vehicles looking pristine for longer. With over 20 years of experience and a fully mobile service that comes directly to customers, the business delivers both premium results and unmatched convenience.Customers frequently praise the business for its professionalism, friendly service, and impressive results, with vehicles restored to a like-new condition.The company’s dedication to maintaining high standards and building lasting client relationships has made it a trusted name in the region. Winning this award reflects Shine and Revive Mobile Detailing’s ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation within the car care industry. As the business continues to grow, it remains focused on delivering top-tier service and convenience to the Lockyer Valley community. Customers consistently praise Shine and Revive Mobile Detailing for its outstanding results and service, with reviews such as “Excellent service, car looks amazing,” and “Shane has done an amazing job, the car looks better than showroom condition and it's only a few weeks old.” Others highlight both quality and value, noting “Excellent customer service and a job really well done! I had one of my cars detailed and another cleaned inside and out this afternoon, superb job! Very happy with the quality of the work done and the price. Thanks so much!”The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.

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