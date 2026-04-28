Throw Your Caps High: Buca di Beppo Celebrates The Class Of 2026 With Free Cannoli

From graduation day to prom night, celebrate every milestone this season with free cannoli for graduates and group dining built for every moment

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graduations call for a celebration worthy of the moment, including free cannoli for graduates dining at Buca di Beppo —because hard work deserves more than just a diploma. This season, Buca di Beppo is turning graduation parties into full-on feasts for dine-in guests, with generous family-style portions of signature Italian classics made for sharing, celebrating and passing around the table. To make the moment even sweeter, every graduate dining in will receive a free cannoli*, because every milestone deserves a proper dessert.For those celebrating at home, a range of catering options makes entertaining effortless, allowing hosts to live in the moment while Buca handles the rest, including the cannoli tray. Catering orders of $100 or more receive a complimentary cannoli tray with 20 mini cannoli serving up to ten people at no additional charge. **“There's no better way to celebrate a major milestone than gathering around the table with Buca’s classic Italian dishes and the people who matter most,” says Jeff Ritson, Senior Vice President, Buca di Beppo. “This season, we are pulling out all the stops for graduates because they've earned it and so has everyone who cheered them on."Prom is also in season and Buca is ready for the moment with oversized tables built for big groups, shareable plates designed to be passed — not portioned — and an over-the-top atmosphere perfect for group photos and glamorous selfies without the filter. Buca turns pre or post prom dinners into part of the night’s main event. All prom night attendees have to do is arrive hungry and dressed to impress.Plan Ahead: Secure Your Group Reservation Early***For graduation events, please mention the cannoli offer when making your reservations and ordering at the restaurant.Reservations for parties of 20 or less can be made online by visiting: https://dineatbuca.com/reservations/ or by phoning the restaurant directly.To find a Buca location closest to you, please visit https://dineatbuca.com/locations/ • For more information on graduation offers, please visit: https://dineatbuca.com/graduation • For larger group bookings, events and packages, please visit: https://dineatbuca.com/group-dining/ • For information on Buca di Beppo’s catering menu, please visit: https://dineatbuca.com/catering/ About Buca di BeppoFounded in 1993 in a Minneapolis basement, Buca di Beppo has grown from humble beginnings to become a celebrated Italian restaurant chain with 40 locations across the United States. The name, which translates to “Joe’s small place” in Italian, reflects its heritage and focus on delivering family-style dining experiences. Today, many Buca di Beppo locations feature multiple dining rooms to accommodate larger parties, while preserving intimate, semi-private rooms to give guests that same family style dining room feeling from the first Buca di Beppo restaurant years ago. For more information, please visit www.DineAtBuca.com or follow Buca di Beppo on Facebook,or Instagram*Offer available until June 30, 2026, while supplies last.**Free cannoli tray available on catering orders of $100 or more. Not valid on third-party sites including EZ Cater. Cannot be combined with other offers. While supplies last. Valid through June 30, 2026.

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