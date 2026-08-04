Grow Predictably Launches Free Voice DNA Snapshot to Fingerprint a Writer's Signature

Brian Shelton, Founder of Grow Predictably and DigitalMarketer Certified Partner.

Paste 3 to 5 LinkedIn posts → returns dominant tone, top recurring themes, signature phrases, and distinctiveness score in under a minute.

You can't fix what you haven't diagnosed. Most growth consulting tries anyway.” — Brian Shelton, Founder, Grow Predictably

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grow Predictably today launched the free Voice DNA Snapshot, a public utility that fingerprints a writer's signature voice from 3 to 5 pasted LinkedIn posts, returning a dominant tone, top recurring themes, signature phrases extracted verbatim, and a distinctiveness score (0-100) in under a minute.The tool addresses a problem AI-content tools created and AI-content tools cannot fix: generic AI-generated content reads as voiceless, but most professionals can't articulate their own voice precisely enough to instruct an AI tool to preserve it. The Snapshot makes voice visible before it can be preserved."You can't ask AI to write in your voice if you can't name what your voice is," said Brian Shelton, founder of Grow Predictably and a DigitalMarketer Certified Partner . "The professionals using AI most successfully have an unusually precise vocabulary for their own writing patterns. The Snapshot is the fastest way to develop that vocabulary."The free version returns the voice card — dominant tone (one to two words), top three themes, two to three signature phrases lifted verbatim, and the distinctiveness score. Full blind-spot diagnosis, detailed tone breakdown, and "how to amplify what's working / what's generic and how to fix it" recommendations are unlocked by entering an email.The tool is built on Brian's Voice DNA methodology, an 8-dimension framework for capturing the unique signature of a writer's expertise, beliefs, stories, and curated knowledge. The free Snapshot is intentionally a lightweight version of the full Voice DNA system used inside Grow Predictably's consulting engagements; it's the fastest path for marketers to see what an 8-dimension voice fingerprint reveals about their writing.Usage is rate-limited to three analyses per visitor per day.The Voice DNA Snapshot is the third tool in Grow Predictably's free-tools suite, alongside the GEO Audit, LinkedIn Post Grader, and Rate My Funnel — each diagnosing a specific dimension of content authority for B2B teams considering Grow Predictably's full Diagnose-First consulting practice.The tool draws on Brian's 14+ years of B2B marketing leadership — more than three years specialized in B2B SaaS — and his proprietary frameworks including Growth Gap Marketing, the AI Collaboration Matrix, The Translation Layer, The Tech Content Engine, and Voice DNA methodology, alongside deep expertise in GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) for AI-search visibility."The first time most professionals see their voice fingerprinted is also the first time they realize how much of their writing is patterned — and how much of that pattern is invisible to them until something names it," Brian added. "Once you can name it, you can preserve it. Or change it."The free Voice DNA Snapshot is now available at growpredictably.com/voice-dna-snapshot About Grow PredictablyGrow Predictably is a B2B authority consultancy for founders, sales leaders, and RevOps teams navigating the shift from traditional SEO to AI-driven content discovery. Founded by Brian Shelton, a DigitalMarketer Certified Partner, the firm develops proprietary frameworks including Growth Gap Marketing, the AI Collaboration Matrix, The Translation Layer, The Tech Content Engine, and Voice DNA methodology, with deep expertise in GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) for AI-search visibility. The firm serves B2B companies seeking to establish market-defining authority through systematic diagnosis, proprietary frameworks, and authentic voice-driven content. Learn more at growpredictably.com.

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