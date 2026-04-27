DHS NEWS RELEASE – STATE COMMISSIONS LAUNCH “NO HATE IN THE 808” CAMPAIGN TO COMBAT DISCRIMINATION ACROSS HAWAIʻI

STATE COMMISSIONS LAUNCH “NO HATE IN THE 808” CAMPAIGN TO COMBAT DISCRIMINATION ACROSS HAWAIʻI

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 27, 2026

HONOLULU — In an unprecedented partnership, the Hawaiʻi State LGBTQ+ Commission, Hawaiʻi State Commission on the Status of Women and Hawaiʻi Civil Rights Commission announced the launch of a joint public awareness campaign titled “No Hate in the 808.”

This collaboration marks the first time the three state commissions have partnered on a statewide initiative to advance equity and civil rights across Hawaiʻi. The campaign is also being implemented in partnership with Rainbow Family 808, a local nonprofit supporting LGBTQIA+ and straight families, as well as homeless unaccompanied minors.

The statewide initiative will include bus advertisements in the City and County of Honolulu and Hawaiʻi County beginning May 1 and running through May 31, along with targeted digital advertising across social media platforms. The campaign is supported in part through nonprofit advertising programs offered by both counties, expanding community reach and access to critical information.

The campaign aims to educate residents and visitors about Hawaiʻi’s nondiscrimination protections and ensure individuals who experience discrimination know where to turn for help.

“Hawaiʻi has some of the most comprehensive civil rights protections in the nation, but those protections only matter if people know their rights,” the commissions said in a joint statement. “The ‘No Hate in the 808’ campaign is about ensuring every resident understands that discrimination has no place in our islands — and that there are clear pathways to seek justice.”

Know Your Rights

Under Hawaiʻi law, discrimination is prohibited in employment based on:

Sex

Gender identity and/or expression

Disability

Age

Race

Ancestry or national origin

Religion

Color

Marital status

Sexual orientation

Assignment of income for child support obligations

Arrest and court record

National Guard participation

Breastfeeding

Credit history or credit report

Status as a survivor of domestic or sexual violence

Reproductive health decisions

Retaliation

In addition, Hawaiʻi law prohibits discrimination in public accommodations based on:

Sex

Gender identity and/or expression

Sexual orientation

Race

Ancestry

Religion

Color

Disability

Protection also extends to housing, real estate transactions and state-funded services, each with additional protected classes under state law.

Reaching Communities Where They Are

By utilizing public transit advertising and digital outreach, the “No Hate in the 808” campaign aims to reach individuals where they are — whether commuting, attending school, or engaging online. The initial rollout on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island is expected to expand to additional counties in future phases.

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to equity, dignity and inclusion for all people in Hawaiʻi,” the commissions added. “Together, we are sending a clear message: discrimination is unlawful, unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Individuals who believe they have experienced unlawful discrimination are encouraged to contact the Hawaiʻi Civil Rights Commission to file a complaint or seek guidance.

About the Hawaiʻi State LGBTQ+ Commission

The Hawaiʻi State LGBTQ+ Commission advances equity, inclusion and opportunity for māhū, LGBTQIA+ and QTPI+ communities by fostering collaboration, advocacy and public awareness.

About the Hawaiʻi State Commission on the Status of Women

Established under HRS Chapter 367, the Hawaiʻi State Commission on the Status of Women works to ensure equality for women and girls through advocacy, education and program development.

About the Hawaiʻi Civil Rights Commission

The mission of the Hawai‘i Civil Rights Commission is to eliminate discrimination by protecting civil rights and promoting diversity through enforcement of anti-discrimination laws and education.

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